A High School's Mysterious Rogue Pooper Turned Out To Be...A Superintendent

Staff and coaches at the high school had been "finding human feces" on the field "on a daily basis."

The mystery of who was pooping on the football field at a high school has been solved after the alleged culprit was revealed to be...a superintendent.

According to police, staff and coaches at Holmdel High School in New Jersey had been "finding human feces, on or near the area of the high school track / football field on a daily basis."

After monitoring the area Monday, the mystery pooper was — ahem — caught with his pants down.

The superintendent of the nearby Kenilworth Public Schools district, 42-year-old Thomas Tramaglini, had been running on the track around 5:50 a.m. before his arrest, NJ.com reported.

Tramaglini was charged with lewdness, littering, and defecating in public, police said.