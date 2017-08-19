"We often talk about the inherent dangers of police work, but tonight those dangers were all too real for these officers."

Six police officers were shot, two of them fatally, in three separate incidents in Florida and Pennsylvania on Friday night.

While responding to a call complaining of suspicious activity, two Kissimmee, Florida police officers were shot in what Police Chief Jeffrey O’Dell described as an "ambush."

One of the officers, Matthew Baxter, 27, died of his injuries shortly after.

The other, Sgt. Sam Howard, 36, was gravely wounded and died Saturday afternoon.

In a press conference, O'Dell said the police officers were conducting a “consensual encounter to get out and check" at the time of the shooting.

“Nobody was being placed in handcuffs,” O'Dell said. “If all things checked out, the officers would have been on their way.”

Everett Miller, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.