Police Have Arrested Two Suspects In Connection To Rapper PnB Rock's Killing

On Wednesday police arrested Shauntel Trone, a 32-year-old woman, on an accessory to murder charge. The second individual arrested, who is charged with murder, was not named by police because he is under 18.

Police are still searching for the third suspect, identified as Freddie Lee Trone, who they said is "responsible for murder." They have requested the public's help in locating him, saying he "should be considered armed and dangerous."

Police declined to say what the relationship is between the suspects.

Allen was best known for his 2016 hit single, "Selfish." He was also featured on Ed Sheeran's "Cross Me," along with Chance the Rapper, in 2019. He had most recently released the single "Luv Me Again" on Sept. 2.

Weeks before he was killed, Allen had spoken on the podcast Off the Record With DJ Akademiks about an incident in which he was almost robbed while out in LA during the pandemic with his girlfriend and one of his daughters.

"Where I'm from, we like sneaky criminals. LA, it's like, they bold," he said.



"I don’t be outside," he said. "I'm not going to put myself in those situations because I know what happens in those situations."

Shortly after Allen's death, police told the LA Times that a location-tagged photo his girlfriend had posted on Instagram might have been how the killers found them. Allen "was brutally attacked by an individual who apparently [came] to the location after a social media posting,” Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said.