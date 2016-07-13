BuzzFeed News

This Guy Fell In A Pond While Playing Pokémon Go And It's So Freaking Funny

news

Gotta catch those water types.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 13, 2016, at 6:48 p.m. ET

Albert Monina, a 25-year-old Brooklyn gamer — and apparent swimmer — was live-streaming himself playing Pokémon Go on Monday when he spotted three lures near a bridge in Prospect Park and decided to check it out. Soon, he caught Rattata.

What Monina didn't realize was that there was a moss-covered pond near that bridge — and like many people engrossed in the game and not paying attention to their surroundings, he walked right in.

"The whole pond was covered in moss and it was pretty much pitch black," he said. "So I was walking — and throughout the whole night I was cutting across grassy areas to get to lures faster — and I thought the moss on the pond was just another big grassy patch. I just walked and fell right in."

Monina estimates the pond was 8 feet deep, so he was "completely drenched."

"I actually was just slowly removing clothes as I walked to my apartment," he said. "It was disgusting. I ended up throwing out every piece of clothing I was wearing."

He was, though, surprised to find out that his phone survived the swim long enough to capture the live stream on video.

"It was on for like another minute, and the stream continued for about another minute," he said. "And then it turned off, and I put it in rice for a while. Now it is responding, but I don’t know how long it’s going to last. I might need to get a new phone."

Fortunately, Monina walked away from his fall unscathed — except for his dignity, of course.

And he doesn't blame Pokémon Go for his fall.

"All I have to say is that you don’t need an app to be stupid," he said. "I was a clear example of that. I’m just an idiot who walked into a pond."

Here's the full stream:

