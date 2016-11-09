Everyone In America Is Going To Be Very Hungover Tomorrow
Oh my god, alternate with water guys, PLEASE.
It's election night in America, and in these politically polarized times, there's one truth that transcends parties: Everyone's getting drunk tonight.
Like, really, really drunk.
And they're not wasting a single second.
People are already sharing their election night "drinking games."
And they're getting dark reeeal fast.
Across the nation, wine is being chugged.
Some bought different booze for different moods.
Some created their own signature cocktails.
And some just want to pour themselves a nice, tall glass of bleach.
No matter what the outcome, the entirety of America is going to be very hungover tomorrow.
There's one true winner in tonight's election, and it's our nation's alcohol industry.
There's only one way tonight can end:
