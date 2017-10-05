Can You Guess How Much These Stereotypically American Foods Cost In Germany?
Ranch dressing doesn't come cheap.
If you've ever wondered what the "American food" section of other countries' grocery stores looks like, the answer is basically this:
It's pretty much just an endless supply of Pop-Tarts, Jello, ranch dressing, and (for some reason) cooking spray.
But, our American delicacies can come with a rather hefty price tag, as I recently discovered during a trip to KaDeWe, a famous department store in Berlin. Can you guess how much these things cost?
-
How much does this bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch cost?8.98€13.98€4.98€15.98€
It costs 13.98€!
The nectar of our nation doesn't come cheap.
-
How about this box of Crunch Berries?14.98€5.98€11.98€9.98€
The answer is 14.98€!
Looks like I'll be "cap'n" my budget right there. Lmaoo
-
What do you think this can of New England Clam Chowder costs in Germany?4.98€7.98€10.98€9.98€
It costs 9.98€!
Those clams better have pearls in them! I know, that's oysters. Please don't correct me.
-
How much does Kool-Aid kost?9.98€4.98€7.98€6.98€
That'll be 9.98€!
OHHHHHHH YEAAAAAAHHHHHHHH that's expensive.
-
Any guesses for baked beans?4.98€8.98€7.98€9.98€
The answer is 7.98€!
Those truly better be Bush's Best.
-
What do you think a jar of Jif peanut butter costs?4.98€9.98€13.98€10.98€
It costs 9.98€!
That price is.............................nuts.
-
And last but not least, how about these packets of oatmeal?10.98€8.98€6.98€13.98€
They cost 13.98€!
BRB, shipping these babies from abroad to sell on the black market.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.