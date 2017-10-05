BuzzFeed News

Can You Guess How Much These Stereotypically American Foods Cost In Germany?

Ranch dressing doesn't come cheap.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 5, 2017, at 6:55 a.m. ET

If you've ever wondered what the "American food" section of other countries' grocery stores looks like, the answer is basically this:

It's pretty much just an endless supply of Pop-Tarts, Jello, ranch dressing, and (for some reason) cooking spray.

But, our American delicacies can come with a rather hefty price tag, as I recently discovered during a trip to KaDeWe, a famous department store in Berlin. Can you guess how much these things cost?

the American food section at KaDeWe (a department store in Berlin) is really special
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

the American food section at KaDeWe (a department store in Berlin) is really special

(Note that 1 Euro = 1.17 US Dollars.)

  1. How much does this bottle of Hidden Valley Ranch cost?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    8.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    13.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    15.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It costs 13.98€!

    The nectar of our nation doesn't come cheap.

    It costs 13.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed

  2. How about this box of Crunch Berries?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    14.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    5.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    11.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    9.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 14.98€!

    Looks like I'll be "cap'n" my budget right there. Lmaoo

    The answer is 14.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed

  3. What do you think this can of New England Clam Chowder costs in Germany?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    7.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    9.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It costs 9.98€!

    Those clams better have pearls in them! I know, that's oysters. Please don't correct me.

    It costs 9.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed

  4. How much does Kool-Aid kost?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    9.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    7.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    6.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That'll be 9.98€!

    OHHHHHHH YEAAAAAAHHHHHHHH that's expensive.

    That'll be 9.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed

  5. Any guesses for baked beans?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    8.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    7.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    9.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    The answer is 7.98€!

    Those truly better be Bush's Best.

    The answer is 7.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed

  6. What do you think a jar of Jif peanut butter costs?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    4.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    9.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    13.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It costs 9.98€!

    That price is.............................nuts.

    It costs 9.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed

  7. And last but not least, how about these packets of oatmeal?

    Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
    Correct
    Incorrect
    10.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    8.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    6.98€
    Correct
    Incorrect
    13.98€
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    They cost 13.98€!

    BRB, shipping these babies from abroad to sell on the black market.

    They cost 13.98€!
    Via Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed
