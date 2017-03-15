Kara Porter

Porter told BuzzFeed News every student contributed one question, and the school secretary posted the survey on Facebook Tuesday morning so they could gather responses.

"We were just thinking local — people that we know, people that our parents know," Porter said.

Instead, the survey went ridiculously viral, with people taking it in Finland, Tasmania, South Africa, and beyond.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the survey has more than 230,000 responses.