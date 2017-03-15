BuzzFeed News

Pizza or soup?

Posted on March 15, 2017, at 3:12 p.m. ET

A second-grade class in Indiana is learning about graphs, and they need you to help by filling out their (very cute and wholesome) survey.

docs.google.com

It's kind of amazing.

docs.google.com

Some of the questions are a real doozy.

docs.google.com

You can only pick one!!!!

docs.google.com
The survey comes from Kara Porter's second-grade class at North Vermillion Elementary School in Cayuga, Indiana.

Porter told BuzzFeed News every student contributed one question, and the school secretary posted the survey on Facebook Tuesday morning so they could gather responses.&quot;We were just thinking local — people that we know, people that our parents know,&quot; Porter said. Instead, the survey went ridiculously viral, with people taking it in Finland, Tasmania, South Africa, and beyond. As of Wednesday afternoon, the survey has more than 230,000 responses.
Porter told BuzzFeed News every student contributed one question, and the school secretary posted the survey on Facebook Tuesday morning so they could gather responses.

"We were just thinking local — people that we know, people that our parents know," Porter said.

Instead, the survey went ridiculously viral, with people taking it in Finland, Tasmania, South Africa, and beyond.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the survey has more than 230,000 responses.

People are really, really loving it.

SO PURE 😭😭😭 https://t.co/K5i7oMjrv7

this is the best thing I've ever seen . USING NEWER TECHNOLOGY TO GIVE 2ND GRADERS THE OPPORTUNITY TO L E A R N M O… https://t.co/SRlXU0ukJ2

PIZZA GIRAFFE NON FARMER https://t.co/N9hrPaxG5n

better than a buzzfeed quiz https://t.co/jEZkEFBTsp

It got so popular it actually crashed at one point.

Google

Some of the questions proved rather divisive.

only real ones voted for soup over pizza #soupgang #crackersinmysoupalways https://t.co/N8rBeABy0H

DEATH TO THOSE WHO PREFER SOUP https://t.co/QA2XJ7gDNP

I spent way too long deciding between coloring and board games. https://t.co/uF7LnMgs9I

That Lion vs. Monkey question almost shattered me. https://t.co/eGdiQrw9lA

And some just get a bit too real.

uh oh Mrs. Porter's 2nd Grade Class Survey has outed me as a complete piece of shit. join me here:… https://t.co/cuP7b4Aa8L

Porter said her class is "thrilled" that their survey is getting so many responses.

In class today, Porter left the link up on the Smart Board so the class could watch how many people were taking the survey in real time.“You can just watch that number tick, tick, tick, just counting up, and they’ll squeal every time we hit a big milestone,&quot; she said. &quot;They’ve been joking that we broke the internet. Every time I go to refresh and it won’t work, they’re like, &#x27;Ah, we broke the internet again!’&quot;Porter plans to close the survey on Friday and will be sharing some quick stats on the school&#x27;s Facebook — but due to the thousands of responses, sorting through all the data is going to take a bit longer than expected.&quot;We are planning to graph all of this, but now I don’t know how!&quot; she said.
In class today, Porter left the link up on the Smart Board so the class could watch how many people were taking the survey in real time.

“You can just watch that number tick, tick, tick, just counting up, and they’ll squeal every time we hit a big milestone," she said. "They’ve been joking that we broke the internet. Every time I go to refresh and it won’t work, they’re like, 'Ah, we broke the internet again!’"

Porter plans to close the survey on Friday and will be sharing some quick stats on the school's Facebook — but due to the thousands of responses, sorting through all the data is going to take a bit longer than expected.

"We are planning to graph all of this, but now I don’t know how!" she said.

