Two Teenagers Were Killed In A Shooting At A Party At An Airbnb

Two teenagers were killed just after midnight Sunday after a shooting broke out at a party in an Airbnb in Pittsburgh, police said.

There were about 200 people at the party, many of them underage, police said. Eight of them sustained gunshot wounds, and others were injured jumping out of windows to escape.

The people who died were identified as Jaiden Brown and Mathew Steffy-Ross, both 17, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office told BuzzFeed News.

Early evidence indicates there were likely multiple shooters, Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said at a news conference, describing it as a "very chaotic scene." Authorities have not yet spoken to a possible motive but said there was an "altercation" that occurred shortly before the gunfire began.



Police have not yet made any arrests and have requested witnesses contact them with any information that could assist in the investigation.

"It's heartbreaking," Schubert said. "Here we are, Easter, and we have multiple families, two, that won't see a loved one. How can you even have a holiday when your child was involved in something traumatic like this?"

In a statement, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked emergency responders and said his office would work to advance legislation intended to curb gun violence in the city.

"At least 10 gunshot victims, two lives lost, and hundreds of lives forever changed, because we have yet to pass meaningful legislation to lessen the amount of guns in our streets or provide the much-needed resources to communities desperately in need," Gainey said. "The time is now for us to move with a sense of urgency to bring justice to the victims and peace to our city."

A spokesperson for Airbnb said the person who booked the site "has been issued a lifetime ban from Airbnb," adding that the company is "considering all legal options to hold this person accountable."

"We share the Pittsburgh community’s outrage regarding this tragic gun violence," the spokesperson said. "Our hearts go out to all who were impacted — including loved ones of those who lost their lives, injured victims, and neighbors."



The shooting in Pittsburgh wasn't the only instance of gun violence in the US over the weekend, during which many Americans were celebrating Easter, Passover, or Ramadan.

There were two shootings in South Carolina over the weekend. On Saturday, nine people were shot at a mall in Columbia, and another nine were shot early Sunday at a club in Furman. There were no fatalities in either incident.

On Sunday evening, one person was killed and three minors were injured in a shooting in Portland.

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually.



As of Monday, at least 12,628 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.