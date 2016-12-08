BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Girl’s Boyfriend Roasted Her For Unintentionally Dressing Like Pinhead Larry

news

This Girl’s Boyfriend Roasted Her For Unintentionally Dressing Like Pinhead Larry

Who you callin' Pinhead?

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 8, 2016, at 11:39 a.m. ET

This is Tessa, a 21-year-old from New Mexico, and her boyfriend, Jameson.

The couple was in the car on Tuesday, when out of nowhere, Jameson burst out laughing.&quot;I was like, ‘What are you laughing at?’ And he said, ‘I don’t want to tell you, you’re going to get mad,&#x27;&quot; Tessa told BuzzFeed News.
Tessa

The couple was in the car on Tuesday, when out of nowhere, Jameson burst out laughing.

"I was like, ‘What are you laughing at?’ And he said, ‘I don’t want to tell you, you’re going to get mad,'" Tessa told BuzzFeed News.

"Finally, I got it out of him," she said. "And he said, ‘You look like Pinhead Larry!’"

(Of course, Jameson was referencing the classic Spongebob episode &quot;Survival of the Idiots,&quot; in which Spongebob and Patrick pretend to be Dirty Dan and Pinhead Larry, Texas outlaws from a dream Sandy has while hibernating.)
Tessa

(Of course, Jameson was referencing the classic Spongebob episode "Survival of the Idiots," in which Spongebob and Patrick pretend to be Dirty Dan and Pinhead Larry, Texas outlaws from a dream Sandy has while hibernating.)

Jameson pulled up a picture on Google to show her, "and we just started laughing so hard," Tessa said.

"I looked just like Pinhead Larry. It was so bad," she said.

It's pretty uncanny, tbh:

Worst of all, Tessa said she had thought she looked "bomb as fuck" in her outfit.

"I'd never worn that choker before, and then of course, the day I do, that happens," she said.

Worst of all, Tessa said she had thought she looked "bomb as fuck" in her outfit.

"I'd never worn that choker before, and then of course, the day I do, that happens," she said.

← Slide →

Worst of all, Tessa said she had thought she looked "bomb as fuck" in her outfit.

"I'd never worn that choker before, and then of course, the day I do, that happens," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tessa said she teases her boyfriend all the time, "but I’m more of a baby when it comes to him roasting me."

She said it was too funny for her to actually be mad, but she was "pretty embarrassed" and immediately took the choker off.

"I was like, ‘Aw, dang! This ruined the choker for me forever,'" she said. "I won’t ever wear that again."

Tessa posted her accidental Pinhead look on Twitter, and thousands of people could not handle it.

Thought I looked cute as hell today and my boyfriend told me I look like Pinhead Larry
Pinhead Larry @tessa_denae

Thought I looked cute as hell today and my boyfriend told me I look like Pinhead Larry

Reply Retweet Favorite

People could not unsee the resemblance.

I mean, he's not wrong https://t.co/IcfZKe4ode
Eamon Danieu @eamondan4

I mean, he's not wrong https://t.co/IcfZKe4ode

Reply Retweet Favorite
I AM LAUGHING SO HARD https://t.co/3NyQeemxWr
@ANGIEXCX

I AM LAUGHING SO HARD https://t.co/3NyQeemxWr

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
😂😂😂😂😂 omg https://t.co/FMDZwseWrQ
Ki @kimcgee3

😂😂😂😂😂 omg https://t.co/FMDZwseWrQ

Reply Retweet Favorite

But others thought she looked cute AF regardless.

You are both correct https://t.co/AZccCaxqHY
allison @allisonxoxo6

You are both correct https://t.co/AZccCaxqHY

Reply Retweet Favorite
@tessa_denae cutest pinhead larry ive ever seen
topaz jaz @fear_anxiety

@tessa_denae cutest pinhead larry ive ever seen

Reply Retweet Favorite

Overall, the consensus was that there was only one way Tessa should have responded:

You better have responded with "who you callin' Pinhead?" https://t.co/S59EShdUb1
Matt @ComplexlySimple

You better have responded with "who you callin' Pinhead?" https://t.co/S59EShdUb1

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT