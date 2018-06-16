People Are Horrified By This Photo Of A 2-Year-Old Asylum-Seeker Being Stopped At The Border

A photo of a 2-year-old Honduran asylum-seeker, crying as her mother is searched and detained at the Texas border, has left many people heartbroken.

The family came in from Mexico by rafting across the Rio Grande, but were then stopped in McAllen, Texas, on Tuesday and "sent to a processing center for possible separation," according to Getty photographer John Moore, who took the pictures during a ride-along with Customs and Border Protection agents.

Asked by BuzzFeed News about the whereabouts of the child and her mother, or if they were separated in accordance with Trump administration policy, a US Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said Saturday, "We're still researching and will get back to you."

"I would tell you," the spokespersons said, "that being an infant, she will not be separated from her mother unless there is the criminal or immigration history of an adult in the family unit, evidence of abuse that would indicate that the child’s safety is at risk, questionable familial relationships (fraud), [or] insufficient detention space to accommodate a family unit where both parents are present."