People Were So Over Elaine Quijano Getting Constantly Interrupted During The Debate

People Were So Over Elaine Quijano Getting Constantly Interrupted During The Debate

And of course, there were a lot of Seinfeld jokes.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 4, 2016, at 11:28 p.m. ET

At Tuesday's vice presidential debate, there was one sentiment that seemed to transcend party lines: Mike Pence and Tim Kaine needed to calm the F down and listen to moderator Elaine Quijano.

Pretty accurate summary of the #VPDebate:
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

Quijano — who is the first Asian-American journalist to moderate a national debate, and the youngest moderator since 1988 — was repeatedly interrupted and spoken over by both candidates.

And people were just not down with that.

"gentlemen, i want to move on." —elaine, but also all of us #VPDebate
Bim @ NYCC @bimadew

Elaine Quijano needs a bell. Or a gong. Or something.
HowardKurtz @HowardKurtz

👏E👏L👏A👏I👏N👏E👏
SPOOPY WANG ☻ @tigerwang

A crowd favorite moment occurred when Quijano told them, "Gentlemen, no one at home can understand you when you speak over each other."

moderator: "gentlemen, no one at home can understand you when you talk over each other" elaine aint' fucking around with em #vpdebate
Prometheus @quikjl

Throw @Elaine_Quijano a parade for her telling the candidates that nobody can understand them when they're talking over each other
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

Of course, many a Seinfeld joke were made.

Elaine during this debate #VPDebate
Alex Bedder @itgetsbedder

If I wanted to watch two white dudes bicker near a woman named Elaine, I would definitely just watch Seinfeld.
Maris Kreizman @mariskreizman

elaine moving on to the next topic #VPDebate
David Mack @davidmackau

Thanks Elaine
Anthony De Rosa @Anthony

People reeeally thought the VP candidates were acting like children.

Elaine: If you two don't stop this, I am going to pull this debate over right now and you are going to walk home.
Lisa Tozzi @lisatozzi

Elaine, every parent/caretaker feels your pain. #VPDebate
Scary Mommy @ScaryMommy

And a few thought she'd "lost control" of the debate.

Elaine Quijano is losing control, plain and simple. The men just keep talking over each other
HowardKurtz @HowardKurtz

And.... Elaine Quijano has lost control.
Soledad O'Brien @soledadobrien

But a lot of women disagreed, and related hard to the struggle of being repeatedly interrupted.

Tonight, Elaine is every woman who has ever had a job, waiting to speak while the men around her fight to interrupt themselves. #VPDebate
Anne T. Donahue @annetdonahue

Elaine is going to get criticized whether she raises her voice or she continues to roll OVER when interrupted ISNT BEING A WOMAN FUN
Rachel @rachela_94

when you spend a perfectly good Tuesday evening listening to white men yelling
#1 Rachel ✨ @rachel

At the end of the debate, most everyone agreed: homegirl deserved a DRINK.

Where's the Go Fund Me to buy Elaine Quijano a drink? #VPDebate
Nicole Paulhus @nlpaulhus

SOMEONE GIVE ELAINE A GLASS OF WINE PLEASE #VPDebate
Thug Kitchen @thugkitchen

Someone is really going to have to buy @Elaine_Quijano a martini after this.
Karen Tumulty @ktumulty

