People Were So Over Elaine Quijano Getting Constantly Interrupted During The Debate
And of course, there were a lot of Seinfeld jokes.
At Tuesday's vice presidential debate, there was one sentiment that seemed to transcend party lines: Mike Pence and Tim Kaine needed to calm the F down and listen to moderator Elaine Quijano.
And people were just not down with that.
A crowd favorite moment occurred when Quijano told them, "Gentlemen, no one at home can understand you when you speak over each other."
Of course, many a Seinfeld joke were made.
People reeeally thought the VP candidates were acting like children.
And a few thought she'd "lost control" of the debate.
But a lot of women disagreed, and related hard to the struggle of being repeatedly interrupted.
At the end of the debate, most everyone agreed: homegirl deserved a DRINK.
