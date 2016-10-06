People Swag Surfed In Front Of The White House To Raise Cancer Awareness
Too epic.
At the White House's "South by South Lawn" festival on Monday, a big group of attendees gathered for a "swag surf" on the White House lawn to raise awareness for blood cancer.
Mowatt told BuzzFeed News he decided to start Million Swag Surf after his friend's niece, Shannon Tavarez, who starred in "The Lion King" on Broadway as Nala, developed leukemia and died at 11-years-old.
Thousands have watched the video, and it's giving people all the feels.
