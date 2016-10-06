People Swag Surfed In Front Of The White House To Raise Cancer Awareness

Rick Maiman / ASSOCIATED PRESS

"They weren’t able to find a bone marrow donor for her in time and she ended up passing away," he said. "She was of mixed background — half black, half hispanic— so that made it really hard because you have to find someone with a similar ethnic background as you."

"You have a lot of brilliant doctors and scientists working on this problem, but when I saw this, to me, it felt more like a community problem," he said.

Mowatt hopes Million Swag Surf can raise awareness of blood cancer and get more people of color registered as bone marrow donors.