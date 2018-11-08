BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People On Twitter Are Sharing Old Photos Of Their Grandparents And The Images Are So Cool

People On Twitter Are Sharing Old Photos Of Their Grandparents And The Images Are So Cool

Talk about stunners.

By Julia Reinstein and Stephanie McNeal

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Stephanie McNeal

Stephanie McNeal

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2018, at 12:33 p.m. ET

On Monday, one of the cohosts of BuzzFeed News' AM to DM, Isaac Fitzgerald, shared an old photograph on Twitter of his grandfather looking like "a goddamn stunner."

For no reason whatsoever look at what a goddamn stunner my grandfather was. ✨
Isaac Fitzgerald🤞🏻 @IsaacFitzgerald

For no reason whatsoever look at what a goddamn stunner my grandfather was. ✨

Reply Retweet Favorite

In a follow-up tweet, Fitzgerald encouraged people to share photos of their grandparents looking awesome and stylish as well.

Hit by a wave of nostalgia (or maybe just needing a respite from the midterm elections news cycle), many, many people obliged.

The photos they shared were amazing. Like these grandmas, werking it and getting shit done in amazing outfits.

@IsaacFitzgerald This is my favorite picture of my grandmother.
Alexander Chee @alexanderchee

@IsaacFitzgerald This is my favorite picture of my grandmother.

Reply Retweet Favorite
@IsaacFitzgerald My beautiful nain
Louise @louisehutch

@IsaacFitzgerald My beautiful nain

Reply Retweet Favorite
@IsaacFitzgerald My grandma hunting in a fur coat and heels while pregnant. Apparently she was the best shot in the family. https://t.co/vXPxCnUCh3
(((thoroughly midwestern Rachel))) @ohromujici

@IsaacFitzgerald My grandma hunting in a fur coat and heels while pregnant. Apparently she was the best shot in the family. https://t.co/vXPxCnUCh3

Reply Retweet Favorite

Or this grandpa with a nice head of hair.

@IsaacFitzgerald My Mor-Far (grandfather) During WWII, whiles stationed in Italy.
Jaime @jamiej_aime

@IsaacFitzgerald My Mor-Far (grandfather) During WWII, whiles stationed in Italy.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And these lovebirds.

@IsaacFitzgerald My grandparents ...caught kissing. They were so in love all their lives ❤️
Laverne @iPumpernickel

@IsaacFitzgerald My grandparents ...caught kissing. They were so in love all their lives ❤️

Reply Retweet Favorite
@IsaacFitzgerald #grandparents
WabiSabi @WabiSabi4Life

@IsaacFitzgerald #grandparents

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people shared stories to go along with the photos.

@IsaacFitzgerald Funny Story! The last memory I have of my 90 year old grandmother is of her watching @Sethrogen Pineapple Express Laughing her Ass off!!! Good one to have!🍍🍁😂 https://t.co/PNFA4g0tbS
Grace @gracearmagh

@IsaacFitzgerald Funny Story! The last memory I have of my 90 year old grandmother is of her watching @Sethrogen Pineapple Express Laughing her Ass off!!! Good one to have!🍍🍁😂 https://t.co/PNFA4g0tbS

Reply Retweet Favorite
@blove4580602 @IsaacFitzgerald My Grandma Jenny holding a sheep for the Queen to inspect in 1954, she’s leaning forward on the left side “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and H.R.H. Duke of Edinburgh inspect sheep at The Showground Dubbo (N.S.W.) 1954” https://t.co/NvXTnM9h9I
Gully Flowers @gul_ly

@blove4580602 @IsaacFitzgerald My Grandma Jenny holding a sheep for the Queen to inspect in 1954, she’s leaning forward on the left side “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth and H.R.H. Duke of Edinburgh inspect sheep at The Showground Dubbo (N.S.W.) 1954” https://t.co/NvXTnM9h9I

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others paid respect to those who have died.

@IsaacFitzgerald My grandmother at 13. She'll he gone 4 years this veteran's day.
Eleashia Conces @econces516

@IsaacFitzgerald My grandmother at 13. She'll he gone 4 years this veteran's day.

Reply Retweet Favorite

In many cases, the family resemblance was uncanny.

@IsaacFitzgerald i'm so late to this party but in looking for a particular photo of my grandma, i found this photo set my mom posted on my 18th birthday. 3 generations of fly-ness i would say (though wow i am not NEARLY as cute as my ancestors haha) Parthena (Granny Peg), Lisa (Mommy), Me! https://t.co/xG2vGKBcZg
Princess Slaya, but Abolishing ICE🎃🦇🔮 @Briannaiguess

@IsaacFitzgerald i'm so late to this party but in looking for a particular photo of my grandma, i found this photo set my mom posted on my 18th birthday. 3 generations of fly-ness i would say (though wow i am not NEARLY as cute as my ancestors haha) Parthena (Granny Peg), Lisa (Mommy), Me! https://t.co/xG2vGKBcZg

Reply Retweet Favorite

And don't worry — many people proved they are STILL looking fly.

@IsaacFitzgerald This is them on their wedding 1955 and them 62 years later. They are the light of my world. And still as spunky as ever. https://t.co/iwxCPMJpJs
Jessica @payitfwd_arrow

@IsaacFitzgerald This is them on their wedding 1955 and them 62 years later. They are the light of my world. And still as spunky as ever. https://t.co/iwxCPMJpJs

Reply Retweet Favorite

People started to talk in the thread, and one person even restored a photo for someone else.

@jonnot @IsaacFitzgerald With respect to your grandparents 🙏🙏 I did photo restoration
salwin anand @SalwinAnand

@jonnot @IsaacFitzgerald With respect to your grandparents 🙏🙏 I did photo restoration

Reply Retweet Favorite

Do you have a cool old photo of your grandparents? Share them with us in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT