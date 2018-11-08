@IsaacFitzgerald i'm so late to this party but in looking for a particular photo of my grandma, i found this photo set my mom posted on my 18th birthday. 3 generations of fly-ness i would say (though wow i am not NEARLY as cute as my ancestors haha) Parthena (Granny Peg), Lisa (Mommy), Me! https://t.co/xG2vGKBcZg