People On Twitter Are Sharing Old Photos Of Their Grandparents And The Images Are So Cool
Talk about stunners.
On Monday, one of the cohosts of BuzzFeed News' AM to DM, Isaac Fitzgerald, shared an old photograph on Twitter of his grandfather looking like "a goddamn stunner."
In a follow-up tweet, Fitzgerald encouraged people to share photos of their grandparents looking awesome and stylish as well.
Hit by a wave of nostalgia (or maybe just needing a respite from the midterm elections news cycle), many, many people obliged.
The photos they shared were amazing. Like these grandmas, werking it and getting shit done in amazing outfits.
Or this grandpa with a nice head of hair.
And these lovebirds.
Many people shared stories to go along with the photos.
Others paid respect to those who have died.
In many cases, the family resemblance was uncanny.
And don't worry — many people proved they are STILL looking fly.
People started to talk in the thread, and one person even restored a photo for someone else.
