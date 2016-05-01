BuzzFeed News

People Are Clapping Back After Old Navy Was Bombarded By Racist Trolls

The brand tweeted an ad featuring an interracial family on Friday.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 1, 2016, at 5:13 p.m. ET

On April 29, Old Navy tweeted this ad featuring an interracial family:

But rather than get psyched about a 30%-off sale, a bunch of trolls began bombarding the brand with racist tweets.
But rather than get psyched about a 30%-off sale, a bunch of trolls began bombarding the brand with racist tweets.

The responses were pretty horrible:

And so on. We&#x27;ll spare you from having to read any more.
And so on. We'll spare you from having to read any more.

Now people are rallying around the brand and taking on the racist trolls.

Some people have responded with photos of their own interracial families and relationships:

Others have said they'll shop at the store even more now:

The clapbacks were really just on point:

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Old Navy for comment.

