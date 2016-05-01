People Are Clapping Back After Old Navy Was Bombarded By Racist Trolls
The brand tweeted an ad featuring an interracial family on Friday.
On April 29, Old Navy tweeted this ad featuring an interracial family:
The responses were pretty horrible:
Now people are rallying around the brand and taking on the racist trolls.
Some people have responded with photos of their own interracial families and relationships:
Others have said they'll shop at the store even more now:
The clapbacks were really just on point:
BuzzFeed News has reached out to Old Navy for comment.
