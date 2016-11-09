People Are Sharing Messages Of Hope Despite The Election
"Make this world a little better every day."
People are sharing messages of hope and solidarity that we will survive a Trump presidency after the election result.
"We're going to be OK," many said.
Laverne Cox has hope.
Many are asking everyone to just "make this world a little better every day."
In spite of everything, people refuse to back down.
And rather than flee to Canada, many are calling for people to take action in their communities.
Black Americans are reminding each other that they "have to survive through this like we always have."
People are "taking tonight to grieve," but getting ready to move forward.
No matter how sad they are, they promising not to give up.
"We will survive and thrive," one person said. "We just need to find a way to do so together, as one."
