People Are Sharing Messages Of Hope Despite The Election

news

"Make this world a little better every day."

By Julia Reinstein and Remy Smidt

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 9, 2016, at 1:38 a.m. ET

People are sharing messages of hope and solidarity that we will survive a Trump presidency after the election result.

Dear Muslims, Immigrants, Women, Disabled, and All People of Color, I love you - boldly and proudly. We will endure. We will not break.
Shaun King @ShaunKing

Dear Muslims, Immigrants, Women, Disabled, and All People of Color, I love you - boldly and proudly. We will endure. We will not break.

To all the women, people of color, and LGBT humans out there who are scared. You are valued and we will get through this.
Ashly Perez @itsashlyperez

To all the women, people of color, and LGBT humans out there who are scared. You are valued and we will get through this.

"We're going to be OK," many said.

I love my country no matter what happens tonight. We're going to be ok, and we need to unite as a country that has been so divided.
jenna @keepinupwithjv

I love my country no matter what happens tonight. We're going to be ok, and we need to unite as a country that has been so divided.

Good morning. I love you. No matter what happens, we're gonna get through this. Everything is going to be ok.
Travis McElroy @travismcelroy

Good morning. I love you. No matter what happens, we're gonna get through this. Everything is going to be ok.

Laverne Cox has hope.

We will be ok. We will survive. We will find a way to thrive. This is who we are. https://t.co/yOBFHJpOAS
Laverne Cox @Lavernecox

We will be ok. We will survive. We will find a way to thrive. This is who we are. https://t.co/yOBFHJpOAS

Many are asking everyone to just "make this world a little better every day."

i do not know u and u do not know me tbh but so many of u are just doing your best to make this world a little better every day do not stop
darth™ 😹 zero day @darth

i do not know u and u do not know me tbh but so many of u are just doing your best to make this world a little better every day do not stop

In spite of everything, people refuse to back down.

I'm transgender, I'm Latina (Mexican no less), and American Indian; and I will survive, and my voice will not be intimidated.
Tonya Wind Singer @Tonya_Song

I'm transgender, I'm Latina (Mexican no less), and American Indian; and I will survive, and my voice will not be intimidated.

And rather than flee to Canada, many are calling for people to take action in their communities.

Don't move to Canada. Go to law school and learn how government works and RUN FOR LOCAL OFFICE.
Stella Bugbee @stellabugbee

Don't move to Canada. Go to law school and learn how government works and RUN FOR LOCAL OFFICE.

Breathe. One foot in front of the other. Educate. Volunteer. Donate. Whatever works for you. You can get through this. I believe in you.
Jen @NHLhistorygirl

Breathe. One foot in front of the other. Educate. Volunteer. Donate. Whatever works for you. You can get through this. I believe in you.

Black Americans are reminding each other that they "have to survive through this like we always have."

We have survived racism, sexism, Jim Crow and slavery. We're gonna have to survive through this like we always have. Together. 👊🏾
Nicole C. Brooks @Nicole_camara

We have survived racism, sexism, Jim Crow and slavery. We're gonna have to survive through this like we always have. Together. 👊🏾

We survived colonization. We survived the middle passage. We survived chattel slavery. We will survive a Donald Trump presidency.
Brotha B @BlakeDontCrack

We survived colonization. We survived the middle passage. We survived chattel slavery. We will survive a Donald Trump presidency.

People are "taking tonight to grieve," but getting ready to move forward.

I'm taking tonight to grieve for minorities, women, immigrants, muslims &amp; the LGBTQ community but tomorrow I'm waking up ready to fight.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson @jessetyler

I'm taking tonight to grieve for minorities, women, immigrants, muslims &amp; the LGBTQ community but tomorrow I'm waking up ready to fight.

Tomorrow we'll wake up and fight this. We'll fight for minorities. We'll fight for our beliefs. We'll fight for love. #LoveTrumpsHate
Savana Morrison @get_BIG_sav

Tomorrow we'll wake up and fight this. We'll fight for minorities. We'll fight for our beliefs. We'll fight for love. #LoveTrumpsHate

No matter how sad they are, they promising not to give up.

I'm sad. The country is fractured but I want to believe it can be fixed. Be good to each other. Don't give up.
pat tobin @tastefactory

I'm sad. The country is fractured but I want to believe it can be fixed. Be good to each other. Don't give up.

No matter who your president is, always fight for education, tolerance and quality. Votes can't stop YOU from being good in your world.
Nina Las Vegas @ninalasvegas

No matter who your president is, always fight for education, tolerance and quality. Votes can't stop YOU from being good in your world.

"We will survive and thrive," one person said. "We just need to find a way to do so together, as one."

you are infinite. you are strong. we will survive &amp; thrive, we just need to find a way to do so together, as one.
Koi Fresco @koifresco

you are infinite. you are strong. we will survive &amp; thrive, we just need to find a way to do so together, as one.

