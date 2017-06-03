BuzzFeed News

Bill Maher Apologizes For Using The N-Word On His Show

And it's not the first time he's been slammed for racially insensitive comments.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on June 3, 2017, at 3:05 p.m. ET

Posted on June 3, 2017, at 10:29 a.m. ET

On Friday's episode of HBO's "Real Time with Bill Maher," Maher used the n-word during an interview with Republican Sen. Ben Sasse.

Bill Maher just called himself a "House Nigger" and the audience applauded. #RealTime #Racist #FamousLastWords… https://t.co/zwPDObE8Go
James Burgos @jamesburgos

Bill Maher just called himself a "House Nigger" and the audience applauded. #RealTime #Racist #FamousLastWords… https://t.co/zwPDObE8Go

“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more," Maher said to Sasse.

“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us," Sasse replied.

“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger. No, it’s a joke," said Maher.

The crowd responded with a mix of groans and applause. Sasse appeared to chuckle uncomfortably.

People then started calling on HBO to fire Maher.

HBO needs to fire Bill Maher. Not for tonight, he's just shit, and has been for years.
Alan Smithee @ActualFlatticus

HBO needs to fire Bill Maher. Not for tonight, he's just shit, and has been for years.

. @billmaher is a racist and bigot. @HBO must fire him this is not acceptable https://t.co/nlmFcDoWAk
Ahmed Bedier @bedier

. @billmaher is a racist and bigot. @HBO must fire him this is not acceptable https://t.co/nlmFcDoWAk

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.
deray mckesson @deray

But really, @BillMaher has got to go. There are no explanations that make this acceptable.

And many pointed out that it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Maher has previously made degrading comments about trans people, women, and especially Muslims.

If u thought Bill Maher was a champion of the progressive left, u havent been listening to Muslim &amp; black folks. We've been calling him out.
Rowaida Abdelaziz @Rowaida_Abdel

If u thought Bill Maher was a champion of the progressive left, u havent been listening to Muslim &amp; black folks. We've been calling him out.

I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime
Reza Aslan @rezaaslan

I can't believe Bill Maher said something racist, said no Muslim ever. #realtime

People shocked at Bill Maher being racist-y, check w your Arab &amp; Muslim friends. Been doing this for a LONG time, but he got hall passes.
Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli

People shocked at Bill Maher being racist-y, check w your Arab &amp; Muslim friends. Been doing this for a LONG time, but he got hall passes.

@billmaher For folks finally denouncing @billmaher now: you're saying while transphobia &amp; Islamophobia are ok, anti… https://t.co/UZzHKq0yZf
Sophie Ellman-Golan @EgSophie

@billmaher For folks finally denouncing @billmaher now: you're saying while transphobia &amp; Islamophobia are ok, anti… https://t.co/UZzHKq0yZf

the only shocking thing about Bill Maher saying the n word on air is that he hasn't done it before now
Sarah Jones @onesarahjones

the only shocking thing about Bill Maher saying the n word on air is that he hasn't done it before now

People on the right also criticized Maher.

Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans
Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 @JackPosobiec

Bill Maher must be fired immediately for his racism and belittling the struggle of millions of black Americans

@JackPosobiec Hi @HBO! Bill Maher used N-word on show. Black comedian Nick Cannon was FIRED for doing same. Will yo… https://t.co/4sACjgr9ac
Nik Kirtane 🔥 @Nik_Kirtane

@JackPosobiec Hi @HBO! Bill Maher used N-word on show. Black comedian Nick Cannon was FIRED for doing same. Will yo… https://t.co/4sACjgr9ac

As did Chance the Rapper.

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher.
Lil Chano From 79th @chancetherapper

Please @HBO Do Not Air Another Episode Of Real Time With Bill Maher.

Early Saturday morning, Sasse apologized on Twitter for not speaking up when Maher used the racial slur.

Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher 1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher 1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wa… https://t.co/x6t460BqRv
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wa… https://t.co/x6t460BqRv

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that… https://t.co/dq74b2YzsN
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that… https://t.co/dq74b2YzsN

(4of4) "...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the Ameri… https://t.co/wciCKhjGVN
Ben Sasse @BenSasse

(4of4) "...The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the Ameri… https://t.co/wciCKhjGVN

Sasse said:

Am walking off a redeye from LAX. 3 reflections on @billmaher.

1. I’m a 1st Amendment absolutist. Comedians get latitude to cross hard lines.
2. But free speech comes with a responsibility to speak up when folks use that word. Me just cringing last night wasn’t good enough.
3. Here’s what I wish I’d been quick enough to say in the moment: “Hold up, why would you think it’s OK to use that word?... The history of the n-word is an attack on universal human dignity. It’s therefore an attack on the American Creed. Don't use it.”

An HBO spokesperson told BuzzFeed News Maher's comment was "completely inexcusable and tasteless" and that they would remove it from re-runs.

HBO says Bill Maher's use of the n-word was "completely inexcusable" and they're removing the comment from re-runs.… https://t.co/7RtY8JjyYf
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

HBO says Bill Maher's use of the n-word was "completely inexcusable" and they're removing the comment from re-runs.… https://t.co/7RtY8JjyYf

Saturday afternoon, in a statement to BuzzFeed News, Maher said he regrets the use of the "offensive" word which he "used in the banter of a live moment."

Bill Maher has apologized for using the n-word https://t.co/f5EISRr7b9
Julia Reinstein @juliareinstein

Bill Maher has apologized for using the n-word https://t.co/f5EISRr7b9

