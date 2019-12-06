Two People Are Dead And Several Are Injured After The Second Shooting At A Naval Base This Week

Two people were killed and others injured when a shooter opened fire at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida on Friday morning, the US Navy said.

Several people have been transported to local hospitals. The total number of people injured is not immediately known.

The Navy said the shooter is also deceased.

The incident marked the second shooting at a naval base just this week.

At the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii on Wednesday, a shooter believed to be a US sailor killed two Defense Department employees and injured a third before killing himself.

