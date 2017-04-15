16 Were In Injured In A Stampede At A New York Train Station After False Reports Of Gunfire

Amtrak police used a taser on a man in the station, the sound of which provoked "several dozen" 911 calls reporting a shooting, NYPD Chief William Morris said at a press conference.

The man who was tased is now in police custody, Amtrak spokesperson Vernae Graham told BuzzFeed News. Graham would not provide further details as to why he was arrested.

Sixteen people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries as panicked crowds fled the station, an NYPD spokesperson said at a press conference.