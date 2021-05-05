Peloton Has Recalled Its Treadmills After One Child Died And Others Were Injured

Peloton recalled both of its treadmill models on Wednesday after one was blamed for causing the death of a 6-year-old child, the company and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission have announced.

Customers who purchased either the regular Tread or the advanced Tread+, which had been retailing for $2,495 and $4,295 each, should immediately stop using their machines and contact the company for a full refund.

The recall comes after weeks of pushback from the fitness company, which is also well known for its stationary bike.

According to the safety agency, Peloton has received 72 reports of adults, children, pets, and objects "being pulled under the rear of the [Tread+] treadmill, including 29 reports of injuries to children such as second- and third-degree abrasions, broken bones, and lacerations."

The child's death was first announced March 18 by Peloton CEO John Foley, who said in a letter that it was a "tragic accident" involving a Tread+.

Foley warned users to keep children and pets away from the equipment and to remove the safety key when not in use. Since the announcement, the company's trainers have also made similar warnings to customers during the video fitness sessions.

A spokesperson for the CPSC told NBC News it was investigating the incident.

A month later, the agency issued an urgent warning to stop using the Tread+ "after multiple incidents of small children and a pet being injured beneath the machines" by becoming "entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product."

CPSC also made public a video in which a child appears to be dragged under the machine for several seconds before managing to crawl out.