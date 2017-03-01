BuzzFeed News

People Are Saying Peeps-Flavored Oreos Turned Their Poop And Saliva Pink

news

Happy Easter.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 2, 2017, at 1:19 p.m. ET

Posted on March 1, 2017, at 5:31 p.m. ET

Peeps Oreos hit stores just two weeks ago, and people are saying they're already having a, erm...lasting impact.

The cookies got a good review from blogger Junk Food Guy, but came with a warning: They dyed his saliva BRIGHT PINK.

Dude, the creme turned my saliva bright pink! BRIGHT PINK! This is sort of horrifying – this is the type of food dye where an hour later, when I went to brush my teeth, IT TURNED MY TOOTHBRUSH PINK. What the heck. WHAT THE HECK.

Many people said the same thing happened to them, and that the coloring lasted overnight.

The thing that disturbs me most about the Peeps Oreos is that I woke up with a tongue the same color as the cream filling.
🏳️‍🌈Jay Dee🏳️‍🌈 @JadenDrakus

The thing that disturbs me most about the Peeps Oreos is that I woke up with a tongue the same color as the cream filling.

Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol
Chris M. @BadMoodMorgado

Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol

Pro-tip: the new Peeps flavored Oreo cookies will turn your tongue pink. Very pink. Do not panic after cookie-breakfast when brushing teeth.
Keith Stattenfield @stattenf

Pro-tip: the new Peeps flavored Oreo cookies will turn your tongue pink. Very pink. Do not panic after cookie-breakfast when brushing teeth.

Some are even showing off their bright-pink tongues.

@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos?
Richard Traub @TraubCommaRich

@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos?

Instagram: @sarahsmil_e

And apparently, the vivid hue didn't just affect saliva — many are saying Peeps Oreos turned their poop pink, too.

Guys. I ate a whole package of Peep Oreos today...and my poop is pink.
Zach Moree @zach_moree

Guys. I ate a whole package of Peep Oreos today...and my poop is pink.

Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappens
Marc Devon Lau @LuchadorCoreano

Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappens

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet.
ElleLeven @Barbeydahl

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet.

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink
Ellie Won @Elliegreentea

@Oreo the peeps oreos made my poop bright pink

It's unclear how common the side effect is. Some who reported it said they'd eaten the entire package.

BuzzFeed News asked four BuzzFeed employees who had recently tried the cookies if they'd pooped pink.

All said they hadn't, but that they'd had only one cookie each.

An Oreo spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the cookies contain FD&C Red Number 3, an FDA-approved bright pink food coloring.

"Certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries," Kimberly Fontes, the senior communications manager of Mondelēz International, said.

"Such foods can also temporarily color stool," she said.

