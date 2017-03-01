People Are Saying Peeps-Flavored Oreos Turned Their Poop And Saliva Pink

The thing that disturbs me most about the Peeps Oreos is that I woke up with a tongue the same color as the cream filling.

Many people said the same thing happened to them, and that the coloring lasted overnight.

Ate 3 Peeps Oreos last night. My tongue is still hot pink and my spit looks like Pepto-Bismol

Pro-tip: the new Peeps flavored Oreo cookies will turn your tongue pink. Very pink. Do not panic after cookie-breakfast when brushing teeth.

@Oreo is this normal after eating peeps Oreos?

Some are even showing off their bright-pink tongues.

Guys. I ate a whole package of Peep Oreos today...and my poop is pink.

And apparently, the vivid hue didn't just affect saliva — many are saying Peeps Oreos turned their poop pink, too.

Thank you @Oreo @PEEPSBrand for turning my poop reddish-pink. #PoopHappens

My roommate ate a whole pack of oreo Peeps and left a pink stain in the toilet.

It's unclear how common the side effect is. Some who reported it said they'd eaten the entire package.

BuzzFeed News asked four BuzzFeed employees who had recently tried the cookies if they'd pooped pink.

All said they hadn't, but that they'd had only one cookie each.