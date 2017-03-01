People Are Saying Peeps-Flavored Oreos Turned Their Poop And Saliva Pink
Happy Easter.
Peeps Oreos hit stores just two weeks ago, and people are saying they're already having a, erm...lasting impact.
The cookies got a good review from blogger Junk Food Guy, but came with a warning: They dyed his saliva BRIGHT PINK.
Dude, the creme turned my saliva bright pink! BRIGHT PINK! This is sort of horrifying – this is the type of food dye where an hour later, when I went to brush my teeth, IT TURNED MY TOOTHBRUSH PINK. What the heck. WHAT THE HECK.
Many people said the same thing happened to them, and that the coloring lasted overnight.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some are even showing off their bright-pink tongues.
And apparently, the vivid hue didn't just affect saliva — many are saying Peeps Oreos turned their poop pink, too.
ADVERTISEMENT
It's unclear how common the side effect is. Some who reported it said they'd eaten the entire package.
BuzzFeed News asked four BuzzFeed employees who had recently tried the cookies if they'd pooped pink.
All said they hadn't, but that they'd had only one cookie each.
An Oreo spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the cookies contain FD&C Red Number 3, an FDA-approved bright pink food coloring.
"Certain foods can temporarily color the tongue and inside of the mouth. This is common with brightly colored products such as ice pops, gelatins and drink mixes, as well as with certain fruits and vegetables, including beets and cranberries," Kimberly Fontes, the senior communications manager of Mondelēz International, said.
"Such foods can also temporarily color stool," she said.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.