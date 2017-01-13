BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Dragging Paul Ryan After He Dabbed At A Town Hall On Repealing The Affordable Care Act

news

People Are Dragging Paul Ryan After He Dabbed At A Town Hall On Repealing The Affordable Care Act

"In exchange for repealing your health insurance, Paul Ryan will come to [your] hospital bedside and dab."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 13, 2017, at 2:35 p.m. ET

So, Paul Ryan dabbed Thursday night.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

You honestly don't need much more context than that, but here it is.

At a congressional swearing-in earlier this month, a congressman's teenage son dabbed in a photo with Speaker Ryan. He had no idea what was going on and asked the boy if he was sneezing.

On Thursday night, at a CNN town hall, Paul Ryan defended his record on knowing what a dab is. By dabbing.

People found it an odd contrast to the tone of the town hall, which had largely focused on the GOP's goal of repealing Obamacare.

When the elderly people can't afford their medication.
David Roth @david_j_roth

When the elderly people can't afford their medication.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oh woah Paul Ryan is so cool he dabbed on television. Not so cool that he wants to repeal healthcare for 20 million Americans.
Matt McDermott @mattmfm

Oh woah Paul Ryan is so cool he dabbed on television. Not so cool that he wants to repeal healthcare for 20 million Americans.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ryan:We're going to repeal the ACA! Tapper: How do you plan to replace it? Ryan: hahaha look at me dab
Nats Squid @NatsSquid

Ryan:We're going to repeal the ACA! Tapper: How do you plan to replace it? Ryan: hahaha look at me dab

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Paul Ryan just ended the Dab," many said.

Paul Ryan just ended The Dab. So first the Affordable Care Act and now The Dab. 2017 is off to a rough start.
Terence Huie @Terence_Huie

Paul Ryan just ended The Dab. So first the Affordable Care Act and now The Dab. 2017 is off to a rough start.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Paul Ryan just dabbed. The dab is now the singularly most offensive gesture I've ever seen. Please retire it. Right now. #RyanTownHall
Jay Dav-O @ChocnessMonsta

Paul Ryan just dabbed. The dab is now the singularly most offensive gesture I've ever seen. Please retire it. Right now. #RyanTownHall

Reply Retweet Favorite

No one could really believe what they were seeing.

DEVELOPING: PAUL RYAN: "I ACTUALLY DO KNOW WHAT A 'DAB' IS"
Comfortably Smug @ComfortablySmug

DEVELOPING: PAUL RYAN: "I ACTUALLY DO KNOW WHAT A 'DAB' IS"

Reply Retweet Favorite
I feel like I shouldn't have to tell Paul Ryan not to dab.
Talia @2020fight

I feel like I shouldn't have to tell Paul Ryan not to dab.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Nor did they want to believe it.

"Did you hear that Paul Ryan dabbed?" me:
Hayes Brown @HayesBrown

"Did you hear that Paul Ryan dabbed?" me:

Reply Retweet Favorite
"I do know what a dab is." -- Paul Ryan. Well, we had a good run.
Chris Cillizza @TheFix

"I do know what a dab is." -- Paul Ryan. Well, we had a good run.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I just saw Paul Ryan dab. Wake me up next year. Gonna start over now.
Joe Santagato @JoeSantagato

I just saw Paul Ryan dab. Wake me up next year. Gonna start over now.

Reply Retweet Favorite

"Paul Ryan is out here dabbing while your health insurance burns," one person said.

Paul Ryan is out here dabbing while your health insurance burns
Eric Haywood @EricHaywood

Paul Ryan is out here dabbing while your health insurance burns

Reply Retweet Favorite
In exchange for repealing your health insurance Paul Ryan will come to hospital bedside and Dab
Political Capital @PoliticalLine

In exchange for repealing your health insurance Paul Ryan will come to hospital bedside and Dab

Reply Retweet Favorite
♩♪ I sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker / the beat depended on the ACA for insurance and will now die of t… https://t.co/urV3ud9f1l
move your feet katie @katefeetie

♩♪ I sneezed on the beat and the beat got sicker / the beat depended on the ACA for insurance and will now die of t… https://t.co/urV3ud9f1l

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT