People Are Dragging Paul Ryan After He Dabbed At A Town Hall On Repealing The Affordable Care Act
"In exchange for repealing your health insurance, Paul Ryan will come to [your] hospital bedside and dab."
So, Paul Ryan dabbed Thursday night.
People found it an odd contrast to the tone of the town hall, which had largely focused on the GOP's goal of repealing Obamacare.
"Paul Ryan just ended the Dab," many said.
No one could really believe what they were seeing.
Nor did they want to believe it.
"Paul Ryan is out here dabbing while your health insurance burns," one person said.
