Billionaire Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution as part of a Florida investigation into sex trafficking, police said.

Kraft has been charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution, the police chief of Jupiter, Florida, said, adding that there is video evidence.

“The question was does the video contain Mr. Kraft inside receiving the alleged acts? The answer is yes," Detective Andrew Sharp said at a news conference.

The incidents occurred over the course of two visits to a spa, which took place approximately a month ago, police said.



“We’re as equally stunned as everyone else,” police chief Daniel Kerr said.



“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity," a spokesperson for Robert Kraft said. "Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

Kraft is a major supporter of President Donald Trump, donating $1 million to Trump's inauguration.

And he recently told the Boston Herald that Trump is “working very hard to serve the best interests of the country.”

Trump refers to Kraft as his friend, and the owner has been to the White House to celebrate his team's Super Bowl wins.