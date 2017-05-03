People Are Laughing/Screaming Over This Sex Toy That's Basically A Windmill For Your Vagina

"There's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman."

This is the Sqweel 2, an oral sex simulator made by sex toy company Lovehoney.

Or one of those water-spraying fans you begged your parents to buy you at Disney World.

there's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman

It became the subject of a great deal of Twitter discourse on Wednesday, mainly due to it looking like a tiny vagina windmill that was almost certainly designed by a man.

It gave people some serious paddleboat vibes.

@BrandyLJensen ah instead of getting motorboated, you get paddleboated

This ain't a new design for Glade plug-ins? https://t.co/ZUa7iOnJ2Z

Or is it a Glade plug-in?

@BasedMoonshine @BrandyLJensen green giant but a lady and terrorizing the country side by humping water wheels

@adequateGF @BrandyLJensen i imagine it has a string you pull to get it going and it makes a wizzing sound and you… https://t.co/XhPenb6i0K

This looks like a fucking medieval waterwheel https://t.co/P9vRBi7jtq

The man who designed this thing is bad at sex. https://t.co/ckfaiTdow8

And people pondered how the toy came to be.

The guy that invented this def does that alphabet bullshit with his tongue. https://t.co/l9Cp9YpgNt

"It leaves you frustrated & disappointed, just like a real man!" - I assume that was the sales pitch/tagline for th… https://t.co/afBw0lVFk5

"We call this one The Buzzsaw." "Frank, I don't think-" "I'M A MAN, DAMMIT. I KNOW WHAT WOMEN WANT." https://t.co/FEF7hv6gzJ

@BrandyLJensen I don't think this was even intended for women, this is for the pleasure of someone whose fetish is… https://t.co/sUjBFpn816

Read more about the toy's inventory, Trevor Murphy, here.

OK so I had to Google this and it was invented by a man called TREVOR I mean seriously. https://t.co/NaA0QDU6Iv

(And in case you were wondering, yes, this was actually invented by a man).

So, how do people actually like Sqweel?

A lot of reviewers have called it "oddly accurate" and "clit lapping heaven"...so, could be worse, I guess?

A Lovehoney rep told BuzzFeed News the toy "got a great response from female testers" and suggested people to not "knock it till you’ve tried it."