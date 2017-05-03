BuzzFeed News

People Are Laughing/Screaming Over This Sex Toy That's Basically A Windmill For Your Vagina

"There's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 3, 2017, at 4:40 p.m. ET

This is the Sqweel 2, an oral sex simulator made by sex toy company Lovehoney.

It became the subject of a great deal of Twitter discourse on Wednesday, mainly due to it looking like a tiny vagina windmill that was almost certainly designed by a man.

there's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman
Brandy Jensen @BrandyLJensen

there's no way this sex toy, meant to simulate oral, was designed by a woman

Or one of those water-spraying fans you begged your parents to buy you at Disney World.

It gave people some serious paddleboat vibes.

speak for yourself, i exclusively date paddleboats
Victoria McNally @vqnerdballs

speak for yourself, i exclusively date paddleboats https://t.co/9TD2D6mu2J

@BrandyLJensen ah instead of getting motorboated, you get paddleboated
leon @leyawn

@BrandyLJensen ah instead of getting motorboated, you get paddleboated

Or is it a Glade plug-in?

This ain't a new design for Glade plug-ins?
Chris Kardashian @_FluorescentBlu

This ain't a new design for Glade plug-ins? https://t.co/ZUa7iOnJ2Z

Imaginations ran truly wild.

@BasedMoonshine @BrandyLJensen green giant but a lady and terrorizing the country side by humping water wheels
✨Vivian✨ @SquishVix

@BasedMoonshine @BrandyLJensen green giant but a lady and terrorizing the country side by humping water wheels

Reply Retweet Favorite
@adequateGF @BrandyLJensen i imagine it has a string you pull to get it going and it makes a wizzing sound and you…
BIG AND WET @PREMIUMPONCHO

@adequateGF @BrandyLJensen i imagine it has a string you pull to get it going and it makes a wizzing sound and you… https://t.co/XhPenb6i0K

This looks like a fucking medieval waterwheel
dañeil 🦌🍁🥑🌵💀 @Neitzschee

This looks like a fucking medieval waterwheel https://t.co/P9vRBi7jtq

And people pondered how the toy came to be.

The man who designed this thing is bad at sex.
Brian Engard @Zelgadas

The man who designed this thing is bad at sex. https://t.co/ckfaiTdow8

The guy that invented this def does that alphabet bullshit with his tongue.
Cher @thecherness

The guy that invented this def does that alphabet bullshit with his tongue. https://t.co/l9Cp9YpgNt

"It leaves you frustrated &amp; disappointed, just like a real man!" - I assume that was the sales pitch/tagline for th…
RedMattos🇵🇷✊ @TheGeekRican

"It leaves you frustrated &amp; disappointed, just like a real man!" - I assume that was the sales pitch/tagline for th… https://t.co/afBw0lVFk5

"We call this one The Buzzsaw." "Frank, I don't think-" "I'M A MAN, DAMMIT. I KNOW WHAT WOMEN WANT."
Stephen Blackmoore @sblackmoore

"We call this one The Buzzsaw." "Frank, I don't think-" "I'M A MAN, DAMMIT. I KNOW WHAT WOMEN WANT." https://t.co/FEF7hv6gzJ

@BrandyLJensen I don't think this was even intended for women, this is for the pleasure of someone whose fetish is…
dansplainer📢 @JawlessMonk

@BrandyLJensen I don't think this was even intended for women, this is for the pleasure of someone whose fetish is… https://t.co/sUjBFpn816

(And in case you were wondering, yes, this was actually invented by a man).

OK so I had to Google this and it was invented by a man called TREVOR I mean seriously.
~ @daniel_barker

OK so I had to Google this and it was invented by a man called TREVOR I mean seriously. https://t.co/NaA0QDU6Iv

Read more about the toy's inventory, Trevor Murphy, here.

So, how do people actually like Sqweel?

A lot of reviewers have called it "oddly accurate" and "clit lapping heaven"...so, could be worse, I guess?

A Lovehoney rep told BuzzFeed News the toy "got a great response from female testers" and suggested people to not "knock it till you’ve tried it."

Still, it only comes away with a 3.5 star rating, and has garnered quite a few ~colorful~ negative reviews. Here's a sampling of them for your reading pleasure:

• "Felt more like I was abusing myself with a balloon whisk."

• "Like having oral with a tired husband."

• "Not sure what they were smoking when they came up with a wheel of tongues."

• "I tried it on penises, and they were pretty nonplussed about the whole experience."

• "I have to say that I found the fan too cooling and a bit of a turn-off."

• "Actually made my vagina depressed."

• "I am very disappointed."

OK bye!

