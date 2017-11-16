Ohio State University Has Suspended All Fraternities Due To Hazing And Alcohol Violations

The suspension comes after 11 of the school's fraternities were investigated this semester.

Ohio State University announced Thursday it has suspended all fraternity activities after 11 chapters were investigated for alleged conduct violations, most of which involved hazing and alcohol.

The fraternity investigation was the largest on the campus in years.

"The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of its students at risk," said Dave Isaacs, a spokesperson for the school's Office of Student Life.

In a letter to all fraternity members Thursday, Ryan Lovell, the director of sorority and fraternity life, called the 11 investigations "an unacceptably high number."

Under the suspension, fraternity chapters are required to immediately halt all activity, with the exception of activities "essential to the operation of your chapter." No social activities will be permitted.

The university, in a letter, called it a "proactive step" so fraternities can "ensure that the culture of their organization is aligned with the stated values" of the school's Greek community, university conduct code, and the fraternities' national organizations.

The suspension will apply to all 37 of the school's chapters in the Interfraternity Council, an umbrella organization of social fraternities which does not include professional or multicultural Greek organizations or sororities.

"To be direct, we expect the Interfraternity Council community to join together and become a full partner in creating a culture that truly reflects the values of the Ohio State Greek community," the university wrote in the letter. "We need your action in making clear that misguided and inappropriate behavior will not be tolerated."