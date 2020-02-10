 Skip To Content
Luke Perry And Cameron Boyce Were Left Out Of The Oscars "In Memoriam" Segment

Perry was not mentioned, despite appearing in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won two awards.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on February 10, 2020, at 10:15 a.m. ET

During the "In Memoriam" segment at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, tribute was paid to a number of notables who died last year. As Billie Eilish performed a rendition of the Beatles' "Yesterday," attendees clapped for Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, Kirk Douglas, and many more.

But several beloved actors were left out of the segment, leaving people offended and confused.

Luke Perry, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star who died of a stroke in March at age 52, was not included in the "In Memoriam" — despite making a cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won two Oscars at Sunday's show.

ericastwilight @ericastwilight

Wait a minute? Let me see if I'm understanding this...the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he's in one of the nominated films?!

This felt like a particularly harsh snub considering Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was the last role he acted in, some pointed out.

jen🤠 @jenjkellerr

shame on the academy for not including luke perry in the “in memoriam” tribute. seeing as ‘once upon a time in hollywood’ was the last film he made before he passed AND it was up for best picture, I have no words other than I’m disappointed.

Many others were bothered by the exclusion of Cameron Boyce from the "In Memoriam" segment.

Boyce, a Disney Channel star known for the show Jessie and the Descendants franchise, died from an epileptic seizure in July. He was 20.

Peyton N. CHILLS IS OUT NOW!! @Iowkeyherron

So fucking pissed that Cameron Boyce and Luke Perry weren’t included in the #Oscars2020 memoriam.

Boyce's former Jessie costar, Skai Jackson, tweeted wondering why he was forgotten.

"It would have been nice if he acknowledged," she said.

Skai @skaijackson

Cameron Boyce??? Why did you guys forget about him? It would have been nice if he was acknowledged... Smh. #Oscars

Perry and Boyce weren't the only ones people pointed out had been excluded.

Sid Haig, a horror movie icon, died in September at 80 but was not mentioned.

Horror Seen @HorrorSeen

Sid Haig was an absolute legend. A wonderful actor and a beautiful human being. For him to be blatantly ignored by 'The Academy' for their In Memoriam section is an absolute disgrace . And this also goes to Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce .

And Carol Burnett Show star Tim Conway, who died in May at 85, was not mentioned either.

Ed South @edsouth

The #InMemoriam section did not include my beloved Tim Conway and the entire Oscar process needs to be investigated!

The Academy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

