Luke Perry And Cameron Boyce Were Left Out Of The Oscars "In Memoriam" Segment

During the "In Memoriam" segment at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, tribute was paid to a number of notables who died last year. As Billie Eilish performed a rendition of the Beatles' "Yesterday," attendees clapped for Kobe Bryant, Doris Day, Kirk Douglas, and many more.



But several beloved actors were left out of the segment, leaving people offended and confused.

Luke Perry, the Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale star who died of a stroke in March at age 52, was not included in the "In Memoriam" — despite making a cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which won two Oscars at Sunday's show.

