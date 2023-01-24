Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2023

The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday, highlighting a wide showcase of the year’s best movies.

Everything Everywhere All at Once swept the nominations, receiving 11 Oscar nods, including ones for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. The Banshees of Inisherin, The Fabelmans, and All Quiet on the Western Front were also among the most nominated.

The awards show will be held on March 12, with Jimmy Kimmel serving as this year's host at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Best Picture

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking