Here Are The Oscar Nominations For 2021

Mank swept with 10 nominations, and Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for best actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Best Picture The Father Judas and the Black Messiah Mank Minari Nomadland Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round David Fincher, Mank Lee Isaac Chung, Minari Chloe Zhao, Nomadland Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Anthony Hopkins, The Father Gary Oldman, Mank Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7 Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami Paul Raci, Sound of Metal LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Youn Yuh-jung, Minari



Best Costume Design Emma Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Mulan Pinocchio

Best Score Da 5 Bloods Mank Minari News of the World Soul

Best Adapted Screenplay Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father Nomadland One Night in Miami The White Tiger Best Original Screenplay Judas and the Black Messiah Minari

Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film Onward Over the Moon A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Soul Wolfwalkers Best Original Song "Fight for You" from Judas and the Black Messiah "Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7 "Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga “Io Sì (Seen)” from The Life Ahead

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami Best Visual Effects Love and Monsters The Midnight Sky Mulan The One and Only Ivan Tenet

Best Makeup and Hairstyling Emma Hillbilly Elegy Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Pinocchio Best Achievement in Sound Greyhound Mank News of the World Soul Sound of Metal

Best Cinematography Judas and the Black Messiah Mank

News of the World Nomadland The Trial of the Chicago 7

