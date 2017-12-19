A Man Got Stranded On A Fountain After Taking A Ton Of Molly And Stealing A Swan Boat

The man told police he "wanted to go be with the swans because they don’t judge him."

A man had to be rescued early Friday morning in Orlando after taking "a large quantity of Molly," stealing a swan boat, and getting stranded on a fountain in the middle of Lake Eola, police told BuzzFeed News.

According to a police report, the man told officers he "wanted to go be with the swans because they don’t judge him."

The man, who was identified as 36-year-old Keith Thurston of Orlando, was found screaming while sitting on the fountain just before 4 a.m.