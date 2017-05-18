"Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie . Don't care if it fed your family."

And now the movie is getting trolled into the next dimension. "Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie . Don't care if it fed your family."

Can't wrap my head around the fact that there's some highschool couple out there who's first kiss is going to be at the Emoji Movie

"The fact is this is a family movie and family audiences love everything they have seen so far, and that includes embracing the new trailer," a Sony Pictures spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Our digital team has identified comments, reactions, and responses on all of social media from family audience moviegoers, and these moviegoers have cast their vote with a 98% positive response. That’s what counts – those are who are buying the tickets. With 45 million views to date, we’re thrilled with the kickoff of the trailer."