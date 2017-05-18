BuzzFeed News

People Are Baffled, And Even Upset, By The Sheer Existence Of "The Emoji Movie"

People Are Baffled, And Even Upset, By The Sheer Existence Of "The Emoji Movie"

"Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie. Don't care if it fed your family."

By Julia Reinstein and Tanya Chen

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Tanya Chen

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on May 18, 2017, at 7:40 p.m. ET

Posted on May 18, 2017, at 5:49 p.m. ET

This is a billboard for The Emoji Movie, an animated Sony film coming out July 28.

slap me at the popcorn calendar
° Will Wiesenfeld ° @BATHSmusic

Slap...me the...popcorn calendar?

But people cannot for the life of them figure out what it's supposed to mean.

facepalm... me the... popcorn... World Hepatitis Day? https://t.co/sl4GUiXm9v
Matt Siegel @mattsiegel

@BATHSmusic Finger me in the bucket on July 28th
XXXTARNATION @Ruairi_OB

@BATHSmusic @McKelvie Terrifying hand monster me the diabetes, Friday
Hubert Vigilla @HubertVigilla

But damnit, they're trying.

Is this sign telling me to give a dude a handjob through the old hole in the popcorn bucket trick? Because I'm dow… https://t.co/rjSsZH89Mu
Amateur Proctologist @dilf_enthusiast

High-Five Meth E-Popcorn Date https://t.co/xwkZhBHRsF
CVTTV @capitalvices

fist me the buttered popcorn on july 28th https://t.co/msyNBkBfGQ
❤️Minccino🖤 @Iuciela

After the trailer was released this week, people were somehow even more confused.

😒😀✋💩. It’s an adventure beyond words. #EmojiMovie, in theaters July 28. 😄🎬
Sony @Sony

It was the "nope" heard 'round the world.

@EmojiMovie
Vex, Night Creature @andreuswolf

@EmojiMovie
mayor memeswell @comiccominc

And now the movie is getting trolled into the next dimension. "Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in The Emoji Movie. Don't care if it fed your family."

Good afternoon to everyone except literally anyone that had an ounce of involvement in the emoji movie. Don't care if it fed your family
your pal @G00fballMcGundy

"Please delete this."

please delete this https://t.co/oR20HTakYk
Azora @_Azora_

"Boycott The Emoji Movie. Not for political reason, just because it looks dumb as fuck."

Boycott the emoji movie Not for any political reason, just because it looks as dumb as fuck
Vahn Fox @vahnfox

"This is it. The end of the world."

This is it. The end of the world. https://t.co/wqRCmAvp5p
Ruki185 @Ruki185

🚮 https://t.co/gP4bnZGo1H
Nibel @Nibellion

People seriously can't believe that this is real life and this is really, truly happening.

i just found out that emoji movie is a thing cyall! off to have an existential crisis!
shiniebezial sejic @stjepansejic

kill me slowly~ https://t.co/NH40Gv6Oqg
❤️~Baka_Da_Hacker~❤️ @HeavyMetal_Baka

Can't wrap my head around the fact that there's some highschool couple out there who's first kiss is going to be at the Emoji Movie
cyr @cyr

Sony: "Coming soon: The Emoji Movie!" A room of highly accomplished linguists and scientists at the Unicode Consortium: "Kill me now."
Bryan Hauser @VmKid

And one guy went even further. Almost immediately after Sony tweeted the official trailer, user @thundii was so excited.

@Sony Yassssssss 🔥👌😩💯🔥💪
thundii💎 @thundii

"Yup," Sony responded, agreeing.

@thundii Yup.
Sony @Sony

Except @thundii was...not excited at all.

@Sony I was being sarcastic. This movie is going to be shit
thundii💎 @thundii

😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁.

@thundii 🙃
Sony @Sony

BuzzFeed News reached out to Sony Pictures Entertainment with a pretty similar question, tbqh:

one question: why https://t.co/6YeJVLVAl3
αbed.mov @lyricstothego

Sony Pictures responded to say that haters on Twitter just aren't the audience they're after. Families are apparently really stoked about The Emoji Movie.

Andres Rodriguez / Getty Images

"The fact is this is a family movie and family audiences love everything they have seen so far, and that includes embracing the new trailer," a Sony Pictures spokesperson told BuzzFeed News. "Our digital team has identified comments, reactions, and responses on all of social media from family audience moviegoers, and these moviegoers have cast their vote with a 98% positive response. That’s what counts – those are who are buying the tickets. With 45 million views to date, we’re thrilled with the kickoff of the trailer."

