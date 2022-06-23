A Coach Rescued A Champion Swimmer After She Fainted In The Water

Fuentes said in a statement shared by USA Artistic Swimming on Instagram that "doctors checked all vitals and everything is normal."

"We sometimes forget that this happens in other high-endurance sports. Marathon, cycling, cross country… we all have seen images where some athletes don’t make it to the finish line and others help them to get there," Fuentes said. "Our sport is no different than others, just in a pool, we push through limits and sometimes we find them."

Alvarez will spend Thursday resting and consult her doctor to decide if she can compete in Friday's free team finals, the coach added.