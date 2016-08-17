BuzzFeed News

This Three-Legged Puppy Will Turn You Into A Puddle Of Mush

This Three-Legged Puppy Will Turn You Into A Puddle Of Mush

"Not to put a pun on it, but his life is kind of just going one step at a time."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 17, 2016, at 11:57 a.m. ET

Meet Ollie, a three-legged golden retriever puppy from Knoxville, Tennessee.

@ollievuesomuch / Via instagram.com

Ollie was born with one missing leg, and was the 12th in a litter that was supposed to be 11 puppies.

"He was the surprise," Ollie's owner, Alex Widmer, told BuzzFeed News.

Ollie has been stealing everyone's hearts since Widmer shared this video of him learning to climb up a big step.

@ollievuesomuch / Via instagram.com

"We have this larger step in our back door, and I’ve been filming him, waiting for him to jump over it, and he would never do it," he said. "And all of a sudden he did it one day."

Widmer said he and his wife's passion for helping children with disabilities was what inspired them to adopt Ollie.

They hope to eventually get Ollie to be a therapy or service dog.
@ollievuesomuch / Via instagram.com

"To see him overcome these challenges is sweet," he said.

@ollievuesomuch / Via Instagram: @ollievuesomuch

"I know that means something to somebody in the world," he said.

Ollie is a sweetheart who is "so good with people," Widmer said.

&quot;He lets people touch him and hold him, and he loves it,&quot; he said. &quot;I love that he melts in your arms.&quot;
@ollievuesomuch / Via instagram.com

Widmer said Ollie is "spunky" and "doesn't let his bum leg slow him down."

&quot;Not to put a pun on it, but his life is kind of just going one step at a time,&quot; he said.
@ollievuesomuch / Via instagram.com

