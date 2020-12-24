An Ohio Police Officer Fatally Shot An Unarmed Black Man Seconds After Encountering Him

The shooting of Andre Maurice Hill marks the second police killing of a Black man in Columbus this month.

Newly released video footage shows a police officer in Columbus, Ohio, fatally shoot an unarmed Black man this week within seconds of the encounter, marking the second police killing of a Black man in the city this month. The two officers at the scene early Tuesday did not turn on their body cameras until after they shot 47-year-old Andre Maurice Hill, the city's Department of Public Safety said in a statement. However, due to a feature in which the cameras record video but no audio 60 seconds prior to activation, footage of the shooting was captured.

Police arrived at the scene at 1:37 a.m. for a non-emergency call after a neighbor reported a man "sitting in an SUV for an extended period, repeatedly turning the vehicle on and off," according to the news release. It is unclear if Hill was the man described in the call. Body camera footage shows Hill, who is believed to have been visiting someone's home, stepping out of an open garage door while holding up his cell phone. Within seconds, one of the officers, identified as Adam Coy, who is white, shoots Hill. The camera's sound recording function activated after shots were fired. In the footage, Coy shouts at Hill to "put your fucking hands out to the side! Hands out to the side, now!" Coy yells again as Hill remains collapsed on the ground: "Roll to your stomach, now! Don't get close, I can't see your fucking hand! Get your hand up from underneath you, now!" Coy is then heard calling for medical assistance, and as he approaches a groaning Hill, yells, "Don't move, dude!" Neither he nor the other officer attempt first aid. Hill was later transported to a local hospital, where officials said he died at 2:25 a.m. Police released footage of the shooting to BuzzFeed News and other media outlets this week.

