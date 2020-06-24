People Are Camping Out In The Middle Of Manhattan To Try To Defund The Police

MANHATTAN — More than 100 protesters spent the evening camped out next to City Hall overnight on Tuesday, demanding a billion-dollar cut to the New York Police Department budget.

The protest, dubbed Occupy City Hall, comes ahead of the June 30 deadline to finalize New York City’s budget for the next fiscal year. It was organized by Vocal New York, a 20-year-old grassroots organization focusing on issues including the HIV/AIDS epidemic, mass incarceration, and drug policy.

“We wanted to make sure that the whole world knew that if you’re calling to defund the NYPD, that you need to be here to make sure those folks in the building behind us know what’s happening,” Jawanza James Williams, the 30-year-old director of organizing for Vocal, told BuzzFeed News.

This protest comes amidst nationwide calls to “defund the police,” a movement that sprung up following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, and other Black people at the hands of law enforcement. Activists are organizing not to reform police departments, which they see as an institution beyond repair, but instead to reduce their budgets and reallocate those funds to social services they believe could better aid communities.

Drawing inspiration from the 2011 Occupy Wall Street movement, participants in Manhattan are now vowing to eat, sleep, and protest on a patch of grass outside City Hall until they convince officials to reduce the police budget and reallocate those funds towards housing, education, and other social services.

While Occupy Wall Street was criticized for lacking a clear agenda, Occupy City Hall has exactly one major goal: reducing the $6-billion NYPD budget by $1 billion.

“At the end of the day, we’re here to talk about budgets, at least this action,” Williams said. “Because if you look at any budget, where they spend their money, you’ll know exactly what they care about, who they care about, and what they prioritize. So if the city of New York is going to give the NYPD $6 billion a year, why can’t they do the same to end poverty?”