Jenna Bush Hager Shared Some Photos Of The Obama Girls' First White House Visit
Jenna Bush Hager on Friday shared some rare photos on Today showing the first time Sasha and Malia Obama visited the White House back in 2008.
"Malia and Sasha, eight years ago on a cold November day, we greeted you on the steps of the White House," they wrote in the letter. "We saw both the light and wariness in your eyes as you gazed at your new home."
"The four of us wandered the majestic halls of the house you had no choice but to move in to," they wrote.
"When you slid down the banister of the solarium, just as we had done as 8-year-olds and again as 20-year-olds chasing our youth, your joy and laughter were contagious."
"We have watched you grow from girls to impressive young women with grace and ease," they said, recounting the daughters' experiences, from standing in Nelson Mandela's prison cell to attending state dinners to laughing at their dad's jokes at the annual turkey pardon.
"Now you are about to join another rarified club, one of former First Children — a position you didn’t seek and one with no guidelines," they said.
"But you have so much to look forward to," they said. "You will be writing the story of your lives, beyond the shadow of your famous parents, yet you will always carry with you the experiences of the past eight years."
The Bush twins encouraged the girls to "never forget the wonderful people who work at the White House."
"Enjoy college," they said. "As most of the world knows, we did."
Hager and Bush encouraged the girls to "take all that you have seen, the people you have met, the lessons you have learned, and let that help guide you in making positive change."
"You have lived through the unbelievable pressure of the White House," they said.
"You have listened to harsh criticism of your parents by people who had never even met them. You stood by as your precious parents were reduced to headlines. Your parents, who put you first and who not only showed you but gave you the world."
"As always, they will be rooting for you as you begin your next chapter," they concluded. "And so will we."
