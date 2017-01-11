BuzzFeed News

President Obama Got Emotional While Talking About His Family At Farewell Address

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend."

Posted on January 10, 2017, at 11:45 p.m. ET

In an emotional moment during Tuesday night's farewell address, President Obama shed tears while speaking about his family.

&quot;Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you’ve been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend,&quot; Obama said. &quot;You took on a role you didn’t ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. &quot;You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You’ve made me proud. You’ve made the country proud.&quot;
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

A visibly emotional Obama wiped away tears as the crowd applauded the first lady.

Tom Namako @TomNamako

The president then spoke about his daughters. Malia, too, was in tears.

"Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion," he said.

&quot;You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily,&quot; he said. &quot;Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be your dad.&quot;
Charles Rex Arbogast / AP

And of course, Obama didn't forget about Vice President Biden.

BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

"To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware’s favorite son: You were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best," Obama said, as Biden held up his signature finger guns.

"Not just because you have been a great vice president, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother," Obama said. "We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life."

The moment got a lot of people reeeal teary-eyed.

Obama is crying Michelle is crying malia is crying Biden is crying I'm crying
darany @dnyvni

Obama is crying Michelle is crying malia is crying Biden is crying I'm crying

Malia Obama crying got me like
Emily C. Singer @CahnEmily

Malia Obama crying got me like

People were especially emotional over the Obamas' relationship.

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside"
Brit Bennett @britrbennett

"Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the Southside"

BARACK TALKING ABOUT MICHELLE BITCH IM SHOOK AND LONELY
anal girl @1800SAMIYAH

BARACK TALKING ABOUT MICHELLE BITCH IM SHOOK AND LONELY

Obama pointed at Michelle and bit his lip smh goals
Nathan Zed @NathanZed

Obama pointed at Michelle and bit his lip smh goals

find you a person who loves you like barack loves michelle
marisa kabas @MarisaKabas

find you a person who loves you like barack loves michelle

But most of all, no one could handle Biden.

When you remember Uncle Joe Biden leaving too
Okay Girl @AquaCashmere

When you remember Uncle Joe Biden leaving too

On a different note, Obama said that in picking Biden he not only gained a VP but also gained a brother and I SOBBED. HARD.
Travis McElroy @travismcelroy

On a different note, Obama said that in picking Biden he not only gained a VP but also gained a brother and I SOBBED. HARD.

I'm a grown man that just teared up watching barack obama and joe biden hug and I am not afraid to admit that
RyansAverageLife @RyanAbe

I'm a grown man that just teared up watching barack obama and joe biden hug and I am not afraid to admit that

JOE BIDEN JUST DID THE FINGER GUNS AT BARACK OBAMA IM CRYING SO HARD
thomas moore @Thomas_A_Moore

JOE BIDEN JUST DID THE FINGER GUNS AT BARACK OBAMA IM CRYING SO HARD

Especially those finger guns.

joe biden forever
Becca Laurie, PI @imbeccable

joe biden forever

