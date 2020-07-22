The NYPD Raided The "Occupy City Hall" Encampment In The Middle Of The Night

Mayor Bill de Blasio said the site had become "less and less about protest, and more and more became an area where homeless folks were gathering."

New York City police raided Occupy City Hall before dawn on Wednesday, arresting seven demonstrators and clearing out the encampment that sprung up nearly a month ago in lower Manhattan as part of a campaign to defund the NYPD. Video of the incident shows masses of police in riot gear descending upon the small tent city before 4 a.m. Police told BuzzFeed News seven people were arrested but had not been charged.

NYPD is now attacking the City Hall occupancy protest. Tearing down the community service tents. #nycprotest

As the sun rose, sanitation workers hosed off graffiti left on the plaza reading "defund the police," "BLM," and other anti-racist and anti-police messages. Tents were taken down and thrown into garbage trucks. Jawanza James Williams, the director of organizing for Vocal New York, which originally organized Occupy City Hall, told BuzzFeed News the city was "pressure- washing away the messages of freedom, Black Lives, a world without police and prisons, in the same ways that workers pressure-wash away the spilled blood of Black people murdered by police for now hundreds of years."

"The De Blasio administration allowed this to happen, even amid CDC recommendations not to break up encampments with homeless folks to prevent COVID-19 spread, indicating this raid had nothing to do with safety and everything to do with being politically expedient," said Williams.

Occupy City Hall began in late June as a protest calling for a billion-dollar cut to the New York Police Department's $6 billion budget. Protesters camped out on a small patch of grass near City Hall ahead of the June 30 deadline to finalize next year's city budget. While the new budget technically shifts $1 billion out of the NYPD budget, it has been widely criticized for not making meaningful change due to the plan's reallocation of money to departments that also fund police. “Defunding police means defunding police. It does not mean budget tricks or funny math," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said in a statement. "It does not mean moving school police officers from the NYPD budget to the Department of Education's budget so that the exact same police remain in schools."

