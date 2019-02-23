A Dad Was Found Dead With A Dog Leash Around His Neck. Now His 16-Year-Old Son Has Been Charged With Murder.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Friday in North Carolina and charged with murder for allegedly strangling his father to death last year, police told BuzzFeed News.

William Bishop, 60, was found unresponsive in his Durham house in April 2018 after officers were dispatched to a report of cardiac arrest. He was brought to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

According to the News & Observer, William was originally found slouched in a chair with a dog leash around his neck with the dog still attached.

The cause of his death was disputed at the time. In his obituary, his ex-wife, Sharon, told The Tampa Times that her ex-husband had died from a heart attack, but police said he had been strangled.

On Friday, police arrested his son, Alexander Bishop, 16, over the death and transported him to Durham County Jail. He is being held there on $1 million bond.