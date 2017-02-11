Nordstrom Sales Of Ivanka Trump's Line Reportedly Fell By 32% During The Last Fiscal Year
Nordstrom sales of the Ivanka Trump line fell from $20.9 million in 2015 to $14.3 million in 2016, according to internal data obtained by the Wall Street Journal.
According to internal Nordstrom data obtained by the Wall Street Journal, sales of Ivanka Trump's clothing line fell by 32% at Nordstrom in the last fiscal year.
These reports top off a week of controversy for the first daughter and her clothing line.
In response on Thursday morning, Kellyanne Conway encouraged people to "go buy Ivanka's stuff" on Fox and Friends — a move both Republicans and Democrats have denounced as a potential ethics violation and a conflict of interest.
The data obtained by WSJ seems to corroborate Nordstrom's previous claims that their decision to drop the first daughter's brand was based on declining sales — not politics.
Nordstrom's announcement followed efforts by the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott companies the Trump family profits from, though the store has repeatedly stated the decision should not be misunderstood as "taking a political position."
“To reiterate what we’ve already shared when asked, we made this decision based on performance,” a Nordstrom spokesperson told BuzzFeed News on Wednesday.
“Over the past year and particularly in the last half of 2016, sales of the brand have steadily declined to the point where it didn’t make good business sense for us to continue with the line for now," the spokesperson said.
Since news about Nordstrom broke, Ivanka Trump's brand has disappeared from a growing list of stores, including Neiman Marcus, Belk, and Jet.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
