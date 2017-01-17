There's A Fake News Story Going Around Saying Tiffany Trump Will Sing At Inauguration

"I love music," she said on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2011, age 17. "It's always been very dear to me, and it's a deep passion. It's more of a hobby right now, but we'll see in a couple of years if I actually do want to take it to the next level, as a professional level."

Years before Tiffany Trump became first daughter-elect of the United States, she had another dream in mind: a music career.

The song, which features rappers Sprite and Logic (no, not that Logic) is currently being sold on Amazon .

That year, Trump released her first (and only) single: "Like a Bird," a heavily Auto-Tuned dance-pop song.

It names Furtado's song as the one being performed at the inauguration, but includes a link to Trump's song.

David Lewis, who told BuzzFeed News he is a staff writer for the website and that he wrote the article, denied fabricating the story.

He maintained the article's claims that the information came from "Mark Burnett's production company" who is "producing the inauguration," saying he got the scoop from "a buddy at Mark Burnett Productions."

However, Burnett, who has been president of MGM television since 2015, has has only consulted on the inauguration and will not be producing it.