BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Watch All These Trump Aides Dodge Questions On His Climate Change Views

news

Watch All These Trump Aides Dodge Questions On His Climate Change Views

Five top Trump aides have dodged questions this week as to whether the president still believes climate change is a hoax.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 2, 2017, at 3:21 p.m. ET

On Friday, following President Trump's announcement that the US would pull out of the Paris climate deal, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt dodged reporters' questions asking whether Trump still thinks climate change is a hoax.

So, neither Sean Spicer nor EPA chief Pruitt would give a straight answer on whether President Trump believes in cl… https://t.co/QGegUtjFN4
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews

So, neither Sean Spicer nor EPA chief Pruitt would give a straight answer on whether President Trump believes in cl… https://t.co/QGegUtjFN4

Reply Retweet Favorite

"As I indicated, several times through the process, there's enough to deal with respect to the Paris agreement and making an informed decision about this important issue, and that's what our focus has been over the last several weeks. I've answered the question a couple times," Pruitt said, before quickly moving on to another reporter's question.

When asked about his own views on climate change, Pruitt said he thinks "global warming is occurring, human activity contributes to it, in some matter."

Pruitt said he and Trump have not discussed whether or not he still thinks climate change is a hoax.

Spicer also said he had "not had an opportunity to have that discussion" with Trump.

"I think Administrator Pruitt pointed out that what the president is focusing on is clean water, clean air and best deal for the American workers," said Spicer.

This followed a tense exchange between Pruitt and CNN's Jake Tapper on Thursday. When asked point-blank whether the president believes in climate change, Pruitt dodged again, saying it's "not about whether climate change is occurring or not."

Does Trump think climate change is a hoax? Pruitt: "This is not about whether climate change is occurring or not" https://t.co/XK9QArbXaE
CNN @CNN

Does Trump think climate change is a hoax? Pruitt: "This is not about whether climate change is occurring or not" https://t.co/XK9QArbXaE

Reply Retweet Favorite

Pruitt and Spicer aren't the only top Trump aides dodging that question this week. On Thursday, Trump's chief economic advisor Gary Cohn wouldn't say whether or not the president believes in climate change. "You're going to have to ask him," he said.

Does President Trump believe climate change is a hoax? Gary Cohn: He was elected to grow the US economy… you’re goi… https://t.co/dUI7dQYtUf
The Situation Room @CNNSitRoom

Does President Trump believe climate change is a hoax? Gary Cohn: He was elected to grow the US economy… you’re goi… https://t.co/dUI7dQYtUf

Reply Retweet Favorite

And on Friday, Kellyanne Conway was asked three times whether or not he believes in global warming, and dodged all three times. On the third time, she responded, "You should ask him that."

Kellyanne Conway asked 3 times if Trump still thinks global warming is a hoax. She dodges all 3 times.
Kyle Griffin @kylegriffin1

Kellyanne Conway asked 3 times if Trump still thinks global warming is a hoax. She dodges all 3 times.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke said he doesn't believe climate change is a hoax, but could not say whether or not Trump does, and said he hadn't asked him. "I do not speak for the president," he said.

.@SecretaryZinke: "I don't believe climate change is a hoax" but says he can't answer for Trump (corrects handle) https://t.co/AY4Ge16qOb
New Day @NewDay

.@SecretaryZinke: "I don't believe climate change is a hoax" but says he can't answer for Trump (corrects handle) https://t.co/AY4Ge16qOb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Years before he became president, Trump repeatedly posted tweets that denied the science behind climate change.

Obama said in his SOTU that “global warming is a fact.” Sure, about as factual as “if you like your healthcare, you can keep it.”
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Obama said in his SOTU that “global warming is a fact.” Sure, about as factual as “if you like your healthcare, you can keep it.”

Reply Retweet Favorite
Windmills are the greatest threat in the US to both bald and golden eagles. Media claims fictional ‘global warming’ is worse.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Windmills are the greatest threat in the US to both bald and golden eagles. Media claims fictional ‘global warming’ is worse.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
We should be focused on magnificently clean and healthy air and not distracted by the expensive hoax that is global warming!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

We should be focused on magnificently clean and healthy air and not distracted by the expensive hoax that is global warming!

Reply Retweet Favorite
Massive record setting snowstorm and freezing temperatures in U.S. Smart that GLOBAL WARMING hoaxsters changed name to CLIMATE CHANGE! $$$$
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Massive record setting snowstorm and freezing temperatures in U.S. Smart that GLOBAL WARMING hoaxsters changed name to CLIMATE CHANGE! $$$$

Reply Retweet Favorite
The entire country is FREEZING - we desperately need a heavy dose of global warming, and fast! Ice caps size reaches all time high.
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The entire country is FREEZING - we desperately need a heavy dose of global warming, and fast! Ice caps size reaches all time high.

Reply Retweet Favorite
The weather has been so cold for so long that the global warming HOAXSTERS were forced to change the name to climate change to keep $ flow!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

The weather has been so cold for so long that the global warming HOAXSTERS were forced to change the name to climate change to keep $ flow!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
It's really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

It's really cold outside, they are calling it a major freeze, weeks ahead of normal. Man, we could use a big fat dose of global warming!

Reply Retweet Favorite

Trump Announced That The US Is Pulling Out Of The Paris Climate Deal

These CEOs Are Not Happy With Trump Pulling Out Of The Paris Accord

Cities And States Vow To Honor The Paris Climate Agreement Despite Trump’s Withdrawal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT