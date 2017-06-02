Watch All These Trump Aides Dodge Questions On His Climate Change Views

"As I indicated, several times through the process, there's enough to deal with respect to the Paris agreement and making an informed decision about this important issue, and that's what our focus has been over the last several weeks. I've answered the question a couple times," Pruitt said, before quickly moving on to another reporter's question.

When asked about his own views on climate change, Pruitt said he thinks "global warming is occurring, human activity contributes to it, in some matter."

Pruitt said he and Trump have not discussed whether or not he still thinks climate change is a hoax.

Spicer also said he had "not had an opportunity to have that discussion" with Trump.

"I think Administrator Pruitt pointed out that what the president is focusing on is clean water, clean air and best deal for the American workers," said Spicer.