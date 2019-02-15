Nine LSU Fraternity Members Were Arrested On Disturbing Hazing Charges

Nine members of a Louisiana State University fraternity were arrested Thursday on hazing charges, the school told BuzzFeed News.

The students, who were Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity members, are accused of being involved in several incidents of violent and disturbing hazing activities that took place last fall.

Charles Eugene Brakenridge, 23; Blake Andrew Chalin, 20; Cade Rain Duckworth, 23; Gaston Thomas Eymard, 23; Shakti P. Gilotra, 22; Joseph Dylan Harkrider, 19; Malcolm Richard McNiece, 23; Alexander Joseph Rozas, 23; and Garrett Joseph Sanders, 21, were arrested. All but Duckworth and McNiece are enrolled at LSU this semester, the school said.



According to an affidavit obtained by BuzzFeed News, the hazing included kicking pledges in the chest with steel toe boots, beating them with a metal pipe, and making them stand in painful positions for hours on end. In one case, a pledge said he was doused with gasoline.

In another instance, a pledge was forced to "strip down to his underwear and climb into an ice machine that was half filled with water and half still frozen ice" and stay there for 30 to 45 minutes, the affidavit says. The pledge said he "did not attempt to get out of the ice machine because he felt he would have been beaten up if he did."

After being removed from the ice machine, the pledge said he was made to lie on a basketball court covered in broken glass, where he and another pledge were "sprayed with a hose, had milk crates thrown at them, and were urinated on."