Here's A Bunch Of Hilarious Fake Newscasts Because Whatever It's Friday

Why can't I stop watching these?

At the Newseum, a museum of journalism in Washington, D.C., visitors can pretend to be reporters and film their own newscasts.

Until earlier this year, visitors could opt to upload their broadcasts to the Newseum's YouTube channel.

While that feature no longer exists, the videos live on an unofficial "Newseum Archives" YouTube channel.

Sage Boggs, a writer at Mic, discovered the majesty of these videos and introduced the world to them Thursday on Twitter.