Here's A Bunch Of Hilarious Fake Newscasts Because Whatever It's Friday

news

Why can't I stop watching these?

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 26, 2016, at 3:52 p.m. ET

At the Newseum, a museum of journalism in Washington, D.C., visitors can pretend to be reporters and film their own newscasts.

Nostrella for president
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

Nostrella for president

Until earlier this year, visitors could opt to upload their broadcasts to the Newseum's YouTube channel.

While that feature no longer exists, the videos live on an unofficial "Newseum Archives" YouTube channel.

Sage Boggs, a writer at Mic, discovered the majesty of these videos and introduced the world to them Thursday on Twitter.

Here are some of the greats:

There's "Ben Dover," who is literally all of us.

I've never related to another person more
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

I've never related to another person more

And Nicole, who reps the Wildcats hard.

If I had to commentate on sports this is almost exactly what I would sound like
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

If I had to commentate on sports this is almost exactly what I would sound like

Bill seems to be going through some dark stuff.

Bill
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

Bill

"Boo Boo" really gives it his all.

I love you too, Boo Boo
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

I love you too, Boo Boo

Though "Tinkle Myfinkle" barely even tries.

I don't think Tinkle did his research
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

I don't think Tinkle did his research

One little girl is very cute but also possibly haunted.

I don't know if Maddie is adorable or terrifying
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

I don't know if Maddie is adorable or terrifying

And a Newseum employee named Jo makes multiple appearances to test out the equipment — and his golf swing.

And one more Jo for the road
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

And one more Jo for the road

"Dancin' Ashley" is just here to DANCE.

We are all Dancin Ashley
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

We are all Dancin Ashley

Same with this reporter.

Why can't all news be like this
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

Why can't all news be like this

And last but not least, Rappo, who is just too good for this world.

Rappo is the purest human being
Sage Boggs @sageboggs

Rappo is the purest human being

Check out the full thread here.

