A New Jersey councilmember was found fatally shot in her car Wednesday evening, an incident police are investigating as a homicide.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was a Republican member of Sayreville Borough Council. She was elected to the position in 2021 and was expected to serve a three-year term.

Police in the central New Jersey town responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7:22 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found Dwumfour in her car with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the Middlesex County prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Sayreville Police Chief Daniel Plumacker expressed his condolences to Dwumfour's family in a statement. "As the Public Safety Liaison, Councilwoman Dwumfour was a valued partner of the police department and dedicated to serving the Sayreville community," Plumacker said.