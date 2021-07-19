Luke Prokop Is The First NHL Player Under Contract To Come Out As Gay

"I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop came out publicly as gay on Monday, becoming the first hockey player under NHL contract to do so. Prokop, 19, made the announcement on Instagram, saying, "I am no longer scared to hide who I am." "It has been quite the journey to get to this point in my life, but I could not be happier with my decision to come out," he wrote. "From a young age I have dreamed of being an NHL player, and I believe that living my authentic life will allow me to bring my whole self to the rink and improve my chances of fulfilling my dreams."

The Canadian athlete has played for the junior league Calgary Hitmen, but was drafted by the NHL's Nashville Predators in 2020. He had been wanting to come out for a while, and finally decided to in April, he told ESPN. "I was lying in bed one night, had just deleted a dating app for the fourth or fifth time, and I was extremely frustrated because I couldn't be my true authentic self," Prokop said. "In that moment I said, 'Enough is enough. I'm accepting who I am. I want to live the way I want to, and I want to accept myself as a gay man.'"

His family, teammates, and team management have been incredibly supportive, Prokop told the Athletic. “I think it’s been translating a lot into my summer and my summer training," he said. "I’ve noticed myself being a lot more confident on the ice. Being able to truly be who I am. This is the best I’ve ever felt in the summer and I think a large part of that is due to this process of me coming out." The team's general manager, David Poile, said Prokop was a "very brave young man." “It took a lot of courage," Poile said. "I’m proud that he did that. It’s got to be exciting for him to be taking this step. This is a big story and hopefully it helps and encourages others in similar situations. It’s a big deal.’’



