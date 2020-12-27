The Suspect In The Nashville RV Bombing Died In The Explosion
Nashville's mayor said it appears the target of the blast was not people but infrastructure, given the explosion occurred outside an AT&T facility.
Law enforcement officials have identified the man behind the Nashville RV bombing on Christmas Day, saying they have now determined that he was killed in the explosion.
Police on Sunday told BuzzFeed News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was the suspect. His identity was first confirmed to the Tennessean.
In a press conference later on Sunday, officials announced that DNA of human remains found at the scene were matched to Warner.
The FBI searched his home on Saturday in Antioch, about a 15-minute drive from where the explosion occurred, as well as a real estate office where Warner previously worked as a computer technician.
Law enforcement officials said they do not yet know what Warner's motive might have been. They are looking to talk to people who knew him.
The unknown motive is why, at this time, the incident has not yet been deemed domestic terrorism, said Doug Korneski, special agent with the FBI's Memphis office.
"When we assess an event for domestic terrorism...it has to be tied to an ideology," said Korneski. "It's the use of force or violence in the furtherance of a political [or] social ideology — we haven't tied it to that yet."
Warner is believed to have acted alone, and there is no sign that there are any other suspects.
The blast occurred outside an AT&T facility in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, just after playing a warning message, telling people, "If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”
Three people were injured and buildings in the surrounding area were heavily damaged. Cell phone networks have subsequently been impacted in the surrounding areas.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday the incident appeared to be an attack on infrastructure.
"To all of us locally, it feels like there has to be some connection with the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing," he said. "You know, and that's a bit of just local insight in because it’s got to have something to do with the infrastructure."
In a Sunday morning press conference, Nashville Police Chief John Drake hailed the six officers who evacuated the surrounding area as heroes, saying the incident could have been far more tragic without their efforts.
"They didn’t think about their own lives, they didn’t think about protecting themselves," Drake said. "They thought about the citizens of Nashville and protecting them."
One of the officers, James Luellen, recalled the moments before the blast, saying that in between the warning being repeatedly broadcast, the RV also played music.
“What I specifically…remembered was ‘Downtown, where the lights shine bright,’" Luellen said at the press confernece. "Later, the ATF agent I spoke to pulled it up, and it’s 'Downtown' by Petula Clark was a specific song that was played."
The real estate company owner, Steve Fridrich, told the Tennessean they hired Warner as a contract worker four or five years ago. In an email this month, he told the company he would no longer work for them, but did not give a reason why.
Fridrich said he contacted the FBI when he realized the home they were searching was that of Warner's. He told WSMV the FBI asked him whether Warner was paranoid about 5G, a technology that has become central to conspiracy theories, including the QAnon mass delusion.
Fridrich said Warner never mentioned anything to him indicating he believed in conspiracies. "He was a techie guy... He would do this thing and leave," Fridrich told WSMV.
In addition to working with computers, Warner also worked for a security alarm company, public records show.
One of Warner's neighbors, Steve Schmoldt, told the Tennessean that Warner was “kind of low key to the point of, I don’t know, I guess some people would say he’s a little odd.”
“You never saw anyone come and go [from his home],” Schmoldt said. “Never saw him go anywhere. As far as we knew, he was kind of a computer geek that worked at home.”
Warner never expressed to Schmoldt any ideology that might serve as a motive, he said.
“I can tell you as far as politics, he never had any yard signs or flags in his window or anything like that," Schmoldt said. "If he did have any political beliefs he kept, that was something he kept to himself."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.