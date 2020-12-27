The Suspect In The Nashville RV Bombing Died In The Explosion

Law enforcement officials have identified the man behind the Nashville RV bombing on Christmas Day, saying they have now determined that he was killed in the explosion.

Police on Sunday told BuzzFeed News that Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, was the suspect. His identity was first confirmed to the Tennessean.

In a press conference later on Sunday, officials announced that DNA of human remains found at the scene were matched to Warner.

The FBI searched his home on Saturday in Antioch, about a 15-minute drive from where the explosion occurred, as well as a real estate office where Warner previously worked as a computer technician.

Law enforcement officials said they do not yet know what Warner's motive might have been. They are looking to talk to people who knew him.

The unknown motive is why, at this time, the incident has not yet been deemed domestic terrorism, said Doug Korneski, special agent with the FBI's Memphis office.

"When we assess an event for domestic terrorism...it has to be tied to an ideology," said Korneski. "It's the use of force or violence in the furtherance of a political [or] social ideology — we haven't tied it to that yet."

Warner is believed to have acted alone, and there is no sign that there are any other suspects.



The blast occurred outside an AT&T facility in downtown Nashville on Christmas morning, just after playing a warning message, telling people, "If you can hear this message, evacuate now.”

Three people were injured and buildings in the surrounding area were heavily damaged. Cell phone networks have subsequently been impacted in the surrounding areas.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday the incident appeared to be an attack on infrastructure.

"To all of us locally, it feels like there has to be some connection with the AT&T facility and the site of the bombing," he said. "You know, and that's a bit of just local insight in because it’s got to have something to do with the infrastructure."