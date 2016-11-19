BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Trolling Mike Pence By Making Up Musicals About Him

news / viral

People Are Trolling Mike Pence By Making Up Musicals About Him

"Anything Goes...If You're White, Male, Cisgender, Straight, And Christian."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 19, 2016, at 1:16 p.m. ET

Mike Pence attended a Broadway performance of Hamilton on Friday, and was booed by the audience. After the show, a cast member spoke to Pence directly and delivered an impassioned plea.

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following stateme… https://t.co/ZVumpj3BBD
Hamilton @HamiltonMusical

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following stateme… https://t.co/ZVumpj3BBD

Reply Retweet Favorite

“We, sir — we are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us,” said actor Brandon Victor Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr.

“We truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us,” Dixon said. “This is one American story told by a diverse group of men and women of different colors, creeds, and orientations.”

The show’s pro-immigrant and pro-diversity themes may seem an odd choice of entertainment for the conservative politician, so people on Twitter are making up their own Pence-inspired musicals using the hashtag #NameAPenceMusical.

Annie Get Your IUD (before Jan 20) #NameAPenceMusical
Ladama @ladama

Annie Get Your IUD (before Jan 20) #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
"Rent: But Not to Those People" #NameaPenceMusical
Jennifer Weiner @jenniferweiner

"Rent: But Not to Those People" #NameaPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
#nameapencemusical How To Succeed In Winning An Election Without Having A Majority Of The Votes
IDemandToBeHeard @idtbh1

#nameapencemusical How To Succeed In Winning An Election Without Having A Majority Of The Votes

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Anything Goes...If You're White, Male, Cisgender, Straight, And Christian. #NameAPenceMusical
Jeffrey Bryson @jwalkerbryson

Anything Goes...If You're White, Male, Cisgender, Straight, And Christian. #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many of the "Pence musicals" mention the vice president-elect's opposition to LGBT rights and support for conversion therapy:

Little Shop That Won't Sell To LGBT People Because They Think It Violates Their Misguided Religious Beliefs #NameAPenceMusical
SethTheBitterGhost @SethFromThe716

Little Shop That Won't Sell To LGBT People Because They Think It Violates Their Misguided Religious Beliefs #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
Joseph Isn't Allowed To Wear His Technicolor Dreamcoat In Public Anymore #NameAPenceMusical
Tamara Rose @misstamerica30

Joseph Isn't Allowed To Wear His Technicolor Dreamcoat In Public Anymore #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oklahomophobia #NameAPenceMusical
Megan @megtalking

Oklahomophobia #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others draw upon the Trump campaign's racism and Pence's refusal to condemn former KKK leader David Duke as "deplorable."

#NameAPenceMusical The Grand Wizard of Oz
Victoria Brownworth @VABVOX

#NameAPenceMusical The Grand Wizard of Oz

Reply Retweet Favorite
The KKKing and I #NameAPenceMusical
Michael Tannenbaum @iamTannenbaum

The KKKing and I #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
A Racist in the Sun #NameAPenceMusical
Sherlena✊🏾 @OfficialKYChick

A Racist in the Sun #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
#NameAPenceMusical Snow White and the Seven Clansman
Norm Clark @Normsmusic

#NameAPenceMusical Snow White and the Seven Clansman

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Others highlight Trump's proposed Muslim registry and vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Muslim Registry #NameAPenceMusical
Team Den Mother @teamdenmom

A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Muslim Registry #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
Deporting Miss Saigon #NameAPenceMusical
Eric @eaglelam89

Deporting Miss Saigon #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite

And some draw upon the upcoming administration's history of sexism and anti-abortion views.

My Fair Lady (Has No Right To Choose) #NameAPenceMusical
Cee @seajaypea

My Fair Lady (Has No Right To Choose) #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
Don't Dream, Girls #NameAPenceMusical
andy moskowitz @andymosk

Don't Dream, Girls #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Grab My Fair Lady By The Pu$$y #NameAPenceMusical
JG @JG1304

Grab My Fair Lady By The Pu$$y #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
I Don't Have to Ask if I Can Kiss You, Kate #NameaPenceMusical
((Jessica Griffith)) @jpgriffith713

I Don't Have to Ask if I Can Kiss You, Kate #NameaPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thoroughly Modern Misogyny #NameAPenceMusical
Liam Gerard @liamgerard1230

Thoroughly Modern Misogyny #NameAPenceMusical

Reply Retweet Favorite

People Think Trump’s Feuding With “Hamilton” To Distract You From This Other Stuff

Mike Pence Went To See “Hamilton” And The Cast Had A Message For Him

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT