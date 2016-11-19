People Are Trolling Mike Pence By Making Up Musicals About Him
"Anything Goes...If You're White, Male, Cisgender, Straight, And Christian."
Mike Pence attended a Broadway performance of Hamilton on Friday, and was booed by the audience. After the show, a cast member spoke to Pence directly and delivered an impassioned plea.
The show’s pro-immigrant and pro-diversity themes may seem an odd choice of entertainment for the conservative politician, so people on Twitter are making up their own Pence-inspired musicals using the hashtag #NameAPenceMusical.
Many of the "Pence musicals" mention the vice president-elect's opposition to LGBT rights and support for conversion therapy:
Others draw upon the Trump campaign's racism and Pence's refusal to condemn former KKK leader David Duke as "deplorable."
Others highlight Trump's proposed Muslim registry and vow to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.
And some draw upon the upcoming administration's history of sexism and anti-abortion views.
