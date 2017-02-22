On Monday, White House press secretary Sean Spicer was lambasted for his response to the bomb threats, which did not mention Jews.

“Hatred and hate-motivated violence of any kind have no place in a country founded on the promise of individual freedom,” Spicer said in a statement. “The president has made it abundantly clear that these actions are unacceptable.”

Trump and his administration has previously faced criticism for its weak stance against anti-Semitism, including not mentioning Jews in a Holocaust Remembrance Day Statement.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump denounced anti-Semitism, telling MSNBC's Craig Melvin it's "horrible and it’s going to stop."

When pressed if he was condemning anti-Semitism, he replied, “Of course. I do it whenever I get a chance, I do it.”

And on CNN on Tuesday, former senator and presidential candidate Rick Santorum blamed anti-Semitism on Muslims.

"If you look at the fact of the people who are responsible for a lot of this anti-Semitism that we're seeing, I hate to say it, a lot of it is coming from the pro-Palestinian or Muslim community. So let's just lay out that fact," he said, without citing facts.