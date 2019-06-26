A New Jersey mom was beaten unconscious last week by a 13-year-old boy who had shouted racist chants at her 12-year-old son the day before, her lawyer told BuzzFeed News.

Beronica Ruiz, 35, suffered a concussion and facial fractures after the boy allegedly punched her in the face and threw her to the ground just blocks away from Passaic Gifted and Talented Academy School No. 20, where both boys are students.

The 13-year-old, who is not being named due to being a minor, had allegedly chanted "Mexicans should go back behind the wall" at Ruiz's son along with a few other boys in the cafeteria on June 18th.

Her son, who is also not being named, responded to them, "We all come from immigrants," lawyer Daniel Santiago said.

"But that angered the other boys," Santiago said. "The boys were threatening him, saying they'd beat him up."

Fearing for his safety, the 12-year-old pulled a teacher aside, and he was sequestered in an office or classroom to keep him away from the boys, Santiago said.

Ruiz didn't find out any of this until her son came home and told her he was scared to go to school the next day. She was livid that she hadn't been alerted to the bullying incident. According to Santiago, the assistant vice principal of the school said he'd simply forgot to call her.

“He essentially said my bad, my mistake," Santiago said.

Ruiz picked her son up from school the day after the cafeteria incident, walking him home along with her 1-year-old daughter, who she pushed in a stroller.

Just a few blocks away from the school, the boy told his mom that three of the boys who'd threatened him were following them.

One of the boys, the 13-year-old, then approached the family and punched Ruiz's son in the face, the lawyer said.

"Then, as any mother would, after [he] was knocked down, Beronica got between the assailant and her son, trying to stop the attack," Santiago said. "And the young boy punched Beronica in the face and threw her to the ground."

Ruiz's "head cracked against the sidewalk" and she lost consciousness, Santiago said.