 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

People Are Making Vaccine Memes About Moderna And Pfizer

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

People Are Making Vaccine Memes About Moderna And Pfizer

2020 has left us resorting to memes about Big Pharma.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 18, 2020, at 12:03 p.m. ET

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached, with the logo of US pharmaceutical company Pfizer.
Justin Tallis / Getty Images

In case you have not yet heard the good news, we've probably got some coronavirus vaccines coming!

It all started on Nov. 9, when pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced early results showing its vaccine was 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. Then, on Monday, rival Moderna announced its own early results — which it said showed its vaccine was 94.5% effective. THEN, on Wednesday, Pfizer came back and said it had collected data on more patients and its vaccine was actually 95% effective.

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has called these vaccines "the light at the end of the tunnel" for the COVID-19 pandemic. Both are genetic vaccines, meaning they use genes that teach human cells to make a piece of the coronavirus spike — that fires the immune system into action, which prompts immunity. (Note, though, that there are a bunch of different types of vaccines also in development.) Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines each require two injections spaced three to four weeks apart, and while they have not yet been given emergency approval by the FDA, the manufacturers plan to apply for it soon. Healthcare workers are expected to start getting vaccinated in December, with the general US population starting to get it around April.

With an end to the pandemic perhaps in sight, people gathered to celebrate the only way we really can in 2020: with an outpouring of memes about the rivalry between two big pharmaceutical companies.

Pfizer Moderna
Tom Zohar @TomZohar

Pfizer Moderna

Reply Retweet Favorite

Many people poked fun at Pfizer and Moderna for seemingly trying to one-up each other's results.

Behind-the-scenes view of the Pfizer and Moderna comms teams preparing press releases this week...
KizzyPhD @KizzyPhD

Behind-the-scenes view of the Pfizer and Moderna comms teams preparing press releases this week...

Reply Retweet Favorite

The drama!

pfizer and moderna: https://t.co/86TQlhIEDB
alex @alex_abads

pfizer and moderna: https://t.co/86TQlhIEDB

Reply Retweet Favorite

I cannot believe we are memeing Big Pharma in 2020.

@TomZohar Pfizer Moderna
simon @simonjypark

@TomZohar Pfizer Moderna

Reply Retweet Favorite
Moderna announcing their vaccine after Pfizer
Paul McCallion @OrangePaulp

Moderna announcing their vaccine after Pfizer

Reply Retweet Favorite

But then again, I totally can.

the pfizer vaccine talking about itself before moderna released theirs
•ᴗ• @evadentz

the pfizer vaccine talking about itself before moderna released theirs

Reply Retweet Favorite
Ladies: Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a vaccine for coronavirus. Moderna, Pfizer, the time has come. Good luck, and don’t fuck it up.
Joey Nolfi @joeynolfi

Ladies: Prior to tonight, you were asked to prepare a vaccine for coronavirus. Moderna, Pfizer, the time has come. Good luck, and don’t fuck it up.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Now kiss!!!!

it’s the sexual tension between Pfizer and Moderna for me
Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman

it’s the sexual tension between Pfizer and Moderna for me

Reply Retweet Favorite

BuzzFeed News has journalists around the US bringing you trustworthy stories on the 2020 Elections. Our members help us keep our quality news free and available for all.

ADVERTISEMENT