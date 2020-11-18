People Are Making Vaccine Memes About Moderna And Pfizer

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Incoming .

In case you have not yet heard the good news, we've probably got some coronavirus vaccines coming!

It all started on Nov. 9, when pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced early results showing its vaccine was 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. Then, on Monday, rival Moderna announced its own early results — which it said showed its vaccine was 94.5% effective. THEN, on Wednesday, Pfizer came back and said it had collected data on more patients and its vaccine was actually 95% effective.

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, has called these vaccines "the light at the end of the tunnel" for the COVID-19 pandemic. Both are genetic vaccines, meaning they use genes that teach human cells to make a piece of the coronavirus spike — that fires the immune system into action, which prompts immunity. (Note, though, that there are a bunch of different types of vaccines also in development.) Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines each require two injections spaced three to four weeks apart, and while they have not yet been given emergency approval by the FDA, the manufacturers plan to apply for it soon. Healthcare workers are expected to start getting vaccinated in December, with the general US population starting to get it around April.

With an end to the pandemic perhaps in sight, people gathered to celebrate the only way we really can in 2020: with an outpouring of memes about the rivalry between two big pharmaceutical companies.