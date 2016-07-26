Miss Cleo, Psychic Known For Her '90s Infomercials, Dies At 53
Miss Cleo was well-known for her infomercials in the '90s, where she'd urge viewers to "call me now."
Harris was well-known for her late night infomericals in the '90s, where she would urge viewers to "call me now," in what became her classic catchphrase.
In 2006, inspired by her teenage godson, Harris came out as a lesbian.
People everywhere are mourning her and sharing their favorite memories.
ADVERTISEMENT
And thanking her for the impact she made by coming out.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.